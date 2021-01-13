RedmiBook Pro 15, RedmiBook Pro 15s teased, specs leak ahead of launch

Highlights Xiaomi has teased the RedmiBook Pro 15 laptop.

The RedmiBook Pro 15s laptop will come with Ryzen chips.

The RedmiBook Pro 15 and RedmiBook Pro 15s could launch soon.

After Intel announced its 11th Gen Tiger Lake H35 chipset at CES 2021, Xiaomi also went ahead and revealed its plans on Weibo that it is working on a RedmiBook Pro 15 model equipped with the newly announced H35 processor. And now, the Geekbench listing has revealed key details about the laptop. Additionally, a listing for a RedmiBook Pro 15s has also emerged on the benchmarking website.

As per the leaked information, both the RedmiBook Pro 15 laptop variants are shown to come with slightly differing specs, with one of the models shown to get Core i5-11300H chip. The configuration is shown to offer good scores on the benchmark, with the 1545 and 4902 in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, respectively. The other model is shown to get Core i7-11370H chip at its heart with the device scoring 1447 in the single-core test and 4885 in the multi-core test. The devices are listed to offer 16GB of RAM and come preinstalled with a copy of Windows 10.

There's also an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H edition of the RedmiBook Pro 15S which will get 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM, while the Ryzen 7 5800H version comes with 16GB of RAM. The two models again come running Windows 10 OS.

As per the listing, the Ryzen 5 5600H variant scores an impressive 1322 and 5793 points in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, while the 16GB RAM version scored 1311 and 5787 in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The more powerful Ryzen 7 5800H model has been shown to get 1197 and 6865 in the single and multi-core tests. As per the information available, the RedmiBook Pro 15S notebooks could be equipped with Radeon graphics.

For now, there is no information on the date of launch of the laptops, however, since Redmi has already started teasing the devices we could be set to get them soon. Going by the Weibo teasers, the laptops are first set to launch in the company's home country China and then possibly make their way to global markets, including India.