RedmiBook Pro with integrated webcam teased by Xiaomi

Highlights Xiaomi has teased the RedmiBook Pro laptop again.

The RedmiBook Pro could soon be launched in China.

The laptop will offer an integrated front camera.

Redmi is working on a new laptop with the company releasing a new teaser for the device to drum up interest in it. The promotional image poster shared by the company is of the RedmiBook Pro laptop. The shared teaser shows a small notebook with a webcam in tow.

The new laptop appears to be the successor of the RedmiBook 14 and RedmiBook 16 laptops which were launched in 2020. Interestingly, both these laptops did not come with an integrated camera on-board, and as such, the inclusion of the same on this new laptop is very interesting as it shows the company is attempting to fix an issue that the company knows was raised about the previous RedmiBooks by the fans.

The promotional image shared by the company shows the front camera will be placed above the display for use. The display appears to be covered by very little in terms of bezels with the laptop showing off a bezel-less design. As for the specifications of the upcoming RedmiBook Pro, there's little we know about it. But, previous leaks have claimed the device will come with a display that features 2K resolution and the laptop featuring an Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake series processor.

As per the leaked information in the past, there could be two RedmiBook Pro laptop variants this year that sport slightly differing specs. One of the models has been shown to get Core i5-11300H chip. The configuration is shown to offer good scores on the benchmark, with the 1545 and 4902 in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, respectively. The other model is shown to get Core i7-11370H chip at its heart with the device scoring 1447 in the single-core test and 4885 in the multi-core test. The devices are listed to offer 16GB of RAM and come preinstalled with a copy of Windows 10.

There's also an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H edition of the device which will be called the RedmiBook Pro 15S which will get 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM, while the Ryzen 7 5800H version will come with 16GB of RAM. The two models again come running Windows 10 OS. For now, there is no information on the date of the launch of the laptops, however, since Redmi has already started teasing the devices we could be set to get them soon.

