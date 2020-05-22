RedmiBook specs confirmed ahead of launch, to feature 16.1-inch display and thin bezels

Highlights New RedmiBook laptops are set to be launched on May 26

Xiaomi's Redmi is set to launch new RedmiBook laptop(s) in its home country China on May 26. Earlier, the company's General Manager, Lu Weibing, had taken to social media platform, Weibo.

And now, ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has released some more information about the upcoming RedmiBook laptop. The company has released an official poster with some display details. As per the teaser, the new RedmiBook will bring with itself a 15-inch display. The company has also revealed that the laptop will feature very thin bezels around the display which will be 3.26mm in size.

Interestingly, according to a GizmoChina report will allow Redmi to keep the size of the body of the laptop to an impressive 16.1-inches. The RedmiBook will also feature a high 90% screen-to-body ratio. Furthermore, the company has claimed in its post on Weibo that the display will provide 100% sRGB wide color gamut.

Apart from this, the company hasn't revealed anything about the device. However, leaks in the past have claimed that the RedmiBook laptop could be made available in three models -- of which specs for two have been leaked.

Two of the models are said to bring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The RAM here is said to be DDR4 in make and clocked at 2666 MHz. The leak also reveals the storage on-board will be 512GB PM881 Samsung SATA SSD.

One of the models is to come running the Ryzen 5 4500U processor from AMD. This six-core processor will be clocked at 2.4GHz and support a turbo clock speed of 3.9GHz. This particular model, TIMI TM1951, is also said to come with a copy of 64-bit version of Windows 10.

The other RedmiBook model will be slightly more powerful and will be powered by the eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor. This processor will bring a core clock of 2.7Ghz and the boost clock will be 4.1GHz. This model will also be running a 64-bit version of Windows 10.

While a lot of the information still remains unknown, the wait for it shouldn't be too long as the RedmiBook laptop is all set to launch on May 26. At the launch, the company is also expected to unveil the Redmi 10X.