Reliance AGM: Google to invest Rs 33,737 crore in Jio for 7.7 per cent stake

Google is investing Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced at the 43rd Reliance AGM meeting. The money will get Google 7.7 per cent stake in Jio. This comes weeks after Facebook invested $5.7 billion in Jio to acquire close to 10 per cent stake.

The official announcement comes just a day after a new report noted that Google was hoping to invest a little over $4 billion in Jio. The report had noted that an announcement could be made within weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in