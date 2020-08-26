Reliance Jio, Airtel launch new prepaid plans: Check them out

Highlights Airtel launched two new prepaid plans costs Rs 599 and Rs 448 a few days ago

Telecom giant Reliance Jio and Airtel are on a launching spree. The companies recently unveiled a few prepaid plans to their lists that not only provide the usual data and calling benefits but also provide free subscriptions to the streaming apps. Considering Airtel and Jio are the most preferred telecom operators in India, they have gotten competitive with their pricing.

Airtel launched two new prepaid plans costs Rs 599 and Rs 448 a few days ago and Reliance Jio on Tuesday added two new quarterly plans to its list. The prepaid plans are priced at Rs 499 and Rs 777. So let us have a look at what these plans offer.

Airtel

The Rs 448 prepaid plan ships with 3GB high-speed internet data per day along with unlimited voice calling to all networks. It also provides 100 SMS per day and comes with a validity of 28 days. Apart from the usual data benefits, the Rs 499 prepaid plan ship comes with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar app.

 Another prepaid plan that Airtel launched costs Rs 599. The prepaid plan ships with 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling to all networks. The plan also comes with 100SMS per day and a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar app. The Rs 599 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

Reliance

 Although Reliance Jio already had prepaid plans that came with a free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar, it added two more to the list. The Rs 499 prepaid plan, which is also being touted as the plan for cricket enthusiasts, comes with 1.5GB data per day for 56 days but doesn't offer calling or SMS benefits. The plan comes with a year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 399. The Rs 499 prepaid plan has a validity of 56 days.

Another plan that was launched by Reliance is priced at Rs 777. The prepaid plan ships with 1.5GB data per day along with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3000 minutes. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day. Apart from the usual benefits, the prepaid plan also offers a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar streaming app. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days.