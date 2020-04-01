Reliance Jio announces free 100 minutes calling and messaging services for userstill April 17

Highlights Reliance Jio will provide free 100 minutes calling and SMSes till April 17, 2020.

Reliance Jio announced on Tuesday that it will provide free calling and messaging benefits to its customers amid lockdown in India. In a bid to provide a seamless experience to the customers during the lockdown, Reliance Jio will provide free 100 minutes calling and SMSes till April 17, 2020. The company also announced that the subscribers will continue to receive incoming calls even if they exhaust the validity of their prepaid pack.

The 100 minutes free calling and free SMSes facility can be availed by all Jio customers from anywhere in India but only till April 17, 2020. Earlier, Jio partnered with many banks to provide a recharge facility to customers using ATMs. The customers previously had options to recharge their phones using phone wallets, UPI and net banking but now Jio has provided just another option to its subscribers. Some JioPhone users are still unable to recharge and need it the most, especially during such important times. Hence, Jio is going the extra mile for its JioPhone users, the company statement read.

Well, Jio isn't the only telecom giant providing free benefits to the subscribers during a lockdown. Airtel, BSNL too have provided free plans till April 17 for their users.

Airtel on Monday announced that it has extended the validity of prepaid plans of over 80 million customers across India till April 17. They also revealed that they will credit Rs 10 in the prepaid accounts primarily the low-income mobile customers. This would make things easier for many low wage workers, who are struggling hard to make ends meet ever since the lockdown was announced.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited too had extended support to its customers in their own way. Minister for Electronics & IT, Communications and Law & Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad announced that no BSNL SIMs will be discontinued till April 20. As an additional benefit, Rs 10 had been credited in the accounts of poor and needy people so that they can continue to work without having to worry about these things.

Vodafone too had announced that they would extend the validity of prepaid packs used by low-income customers. The company has also credited the accounts of the feature phone users with Rs 10.