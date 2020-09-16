Reliance Jio announces Rs 598 prepaid plan: All you need to know

Highlights Reliance Jio has added a new prepaid plan to its list.

The new plan costs Rs 598 and comes with free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

The new plan is an addition to all the IPL plans that Jio had launched.

Reliance Jio has added a new prepaid plan to its list. The company on Wednesday announced a new recharge plan costing Rs 598 that comes with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar subscription app. The new plan is an addition to all the IPL plans that Jio had launched. The prepaid plan also offers 2GB data and other benefits.

The newly launched prepaid plan by Jio costs Rs 598. It comes with 2GB data per day. The prepaid plan also comes along with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 2,000 minutes for voice calls to all networks. It also comes with 100SMS per day and comes with a validity of 56 days. However, the highlight of the plan is the free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar app worth Rs 399.

So let us have look at the existing prepaid plans that offer a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and other streaming apps

Rs 499 prepaid plan was launched earlier by Reliance Jio as a cricket pack. The prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day for 56 days but doesn't offer calling or SMS benefits. The plan comes with a year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 399. The Rs 499 prepaid plan has a validity of 56 days.

Apart from this, Jio announced another prepaid plan costing Rs 777. The prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day along with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3000 minutes. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day. Apart from the usual benefits, the prepaid plan also offers a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar streaming app. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Jio eerier had two existing prepaid plans that offered a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The Rs 401 prepaid plan ships with 3GB data per day and along with the 3G high-speed data every day, the plan also ships with additional data of 6GB.The prepaid plan also offers Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes, and 100 SMS per day. The plan has a validity of 28 days.

 The other plan in the list is a yearly plan costing Rs 2599. The prepaid plan ships with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 12,000 non-Jio minutes, and 100 SMS per day. It offers 2GB data per day along with an extra 10GB. The plan also ships with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth Rs 399.