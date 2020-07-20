Reliance Jio discontinues Rs 49 and Rs 69 prepaid plans for JioPhone users, check out all-in-one plans

Highlights Reliance Jio has discontinued Rs 49 and Rs 69 plan for JioPhone users.

The most affordable prepaid plan for JioPhone users now comes at Rs 75.

Other all-in-one plans for JioPhone users come at Rs 125, Rs 155 and Rs 185.

Reliance Jio has discontinued two of its most affordable plans for JioPhone users. The plans came at Rs 49 and Rs 69 and were introduced in February.

Rs 49 plan: This plan offered 2GB data spread over validity of 14 days. This plan brought with it 25 free SMS, free unlimited Jio to Jio calling, and 250 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling. The plan also brought with it complimentary access to Jio apps.

Rs 69 plan: This plan offered 7GB data spread over a validity of 14 days. This plan brought with it 25 free SMS, free unlimited Jio to Jio calling, and 250 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling. The plan also brought with it complimentary access to Jio apps.

After the discontinuation of these plans known for their shorter validity, the most affordable plan by Reliance Jio for JioPhone users comes at Rs 75. Users opting for Rs 69 plan can pay an extra six rupees and get a whole lot of benefits. The plan is listed under the JioPhone category under the Jio all-in-one plan on the Reliance Jio website.

Users must note that the following plans will work only if the SIM card is in a JioPhone.

Rs 75 plan: This plan offers 3 GB data spread over a validity of 28 days. This plan brought with it 50 free SMS, free unlimited Jio to Jio calling, and 500 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling. The plan also brings with it complimentary access to Jio apps.

Rs 125 plan: This plan offers 14 GB data spread over a validity of 28 days. This plan brings with it 300 free SMS, free unlimited Jio to Jio calls, and 500 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling. The plan also brings with it complimentary access to Jio apps.

Rs 155 plan: This plan offers 28 GB data spread over a validity of 28 days. The plan offers 1GB high-speed data per day after which the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. This plan brings with it 100 free SMS per day, free unlimited Jio to Jio calling, and 500 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling. The plan also brings with it complimentary access to Jio apps.

Rs 185 plan: This plan offers 56 GB data spread over a validity of 28 days. The plan offers 2GB high-speed data per day after which the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. This plan brings with it 100 free SMS per day, free unlimited Jio to Jio calling, and 500 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling. The plan also brings with it complimentary access to Jio apps.