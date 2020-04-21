Reliance Jio extends incoming calls validity for all subscribers, offers JioLink plans for existing users

Highlights Reliance Jio has extended its incoming calls validity till the time the lockdown is relaxed.

The offer is available for all subscribers, not just low-income subscribers.

Jio is also offering plans at Rs 699, Rs 2099, Rs 4199 for existing JioLink users.

Reliance Jio has extended its incoming call validity for all subscribers in the backdrop of extended coronavirus lockdown till May 3. Jio subscribers will continue receiving incoming calls during the lockdown. Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, too, increased the incoming validity for its subscribers.

The difference with Jio's offer is that it is not limited to low-income subscribers like Vodafone and Airtel. Instead, the offer is open to all subscribers.

Jio, however, has not given a date till which the incoming calling validity will last. It is also not clear if the plan will be available to everyone including those who have run out of currency in their packs.

Apart from increasing incoming calls validity, Reliance Jio has also increased its prepaid service until May 3.

"This will not only benefit low-income users but also benefit everyone unable to do a recharge during these challenging times," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

Jio users can stay connected for recharges and queries through Jio App and Jio Website.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio rolled out JioPOS Lite app which will now enable anyone to become a Jio partner and earn commission by recharging for others. The app is like a virtual recharge store where users can put in the currency in any Jio user's account and get commission up to 4.16 percent.

Before the rollout of 4G, JioLink 4G LTE modem had gained a lot of importance where improving network connectivity in some areas was concerned. Users who have the JioLink device or existing JIoLink users can make use of the following offers.

JioLink recharge at Rs 699: The plans for JioLink start at Rs 699. This plan comes at a validity of 30 days. It offers 156GB data spread across 5GB data per day for 28 days. Reliance Jio is offering an additional 16GB data with this plan. There are no calling or benefit plans with this plan. However, one can have access to Jio apps.

Rs 2099 JioLink plan: A JioLink plan comes at Rs 2099 with a validity of 98 days. Users can avail of 5GB data per day with an additional 48GB data. Thus, the total data spread comes out to be 538GB.

Rs 4199 JioLink plan: JioLink plan at Rs 4199 comes at a validity of 98 days. The offer ships 5GB data per day with additional 96GB data. The total comes out to be 1076 GB data.