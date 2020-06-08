Reliance Jio gives free Disney+ Hotstar subscription with these add-on packs

Highlights Reliance Jio has introduced a yearly and a monthly plan with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year.

Users who want to go in for add-on plans are also eligible for the yearly subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Reliance Jio has introduced a yearly subscription of Disney+ Hotstar at no cost for its prepaid users. Reliance Jio's add-on plans bring with them Disney + Hotstar subscription with up to 240 GB data. These add-ons work best for people who already have a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and want to add data to their existing plans. As for those who do not have the subscriptions, some of these add-on plans also also work as stand alone offers. Let's have a look at these add-on plans in detail.

Reliance Jio Rs 612 add-on pack: Reliance Jio offers a data add-on plan at Rs 612. Users can buy 12 data add-on vouchers worth Rs 51 which would add up to Rs 612. This plan offers both voice calling and data benefits. It brings with it off-net FUP benefits of 6000 minutes. The plan also offers unlimited data benefits of 72GB. The validity of this plan is the same as the base plan. Besides, users get a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar for one year.

Reliance Jio Rs 1004 data add-on pack: Reliance Jio is offering a data add-on plan at Rs 1004. This plan also works as a stand alone plan and so the requirement of a base plan is not there. If a user plans to use it as a stand alone, it will remain valid for 120 days. The plan focuses on data benefits and gives data of 200GB to its users.

Reliance Jio Rs 1206 data add-on pack: The Rs 1206 plan by Reliance Jio comes at a validity of 180 days. It can also work as a stand alone plan. It gives a data benefit of 240GB. Users must note that the leftover data does not get carried forward after 180 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 1208 add-on pack: For just two rupees more, Reliance Jio offers an additional validity of 60 days giving its users a total of 240 days with the same benefits as the Rs 1206 plan. Users can thus opt for this plan for a greater validity period and won't have to worry about their data.

Prepaid users must note to avail the Disney+ Hotstar subscription, the base plans start from Rs 401. The plan comes with 3GB daily data for 90 days which totals up to 270GB data. Jio is also offering 6GB additional data which makes it a total data spread of 276 GB. With this prepaid plan comes 1000 minutes of Jio to non Jio calling.

Jio also offers a yearly plan of Rs 2599. This annual offer gives 2GB daily data with 10GB extra data for a validity of 365 days. The offer also gives 12000 minutes of Jio to non Jio calling.