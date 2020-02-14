Reliance Jio has fastest 4G download speed, Vodafone leads in upload speed: TRAI

Highlights Reliance Jio has topped the average 4G download speed rankings with 20.9 megabits per second (mbps) speed

Bharti Airtel had an average 4G download speed of 7.9 Mbps

Reliances JioFiber became the fastest broadband operator

Reliance Jio became one of the most sought after telecom brand in India soon after its inception. Be it their affordable tariff plans or internet connectivity, the Reliance Jio has struck the right chords with the audience. Now, the latest TRAI data reveals that Jio has the best download speed amongst the other telecom giants such as Vodafone Idea, Airtel and BSNL.

As per the latest TRAI data, Reliance Jio has topped the average 4G download speed rankings with 20.9 megabits per second (Mbps) speed whereas Vodafone has led the chart in terms of 4G upload speed in January. The report states that Jio's speed was almost three times higher than its rival Bharti Airtel.

The TRAI data revealed that the Bharti Airtel had an average 4G download speed of 7.9 Mbps, while Vodafone's speed is slightly lesser with 7.6 Mbps and Idea lags behind with 6.5 Mbps. Although Vodafone and Idea are not separate entities anymore, TRAI has measured their performances separately.

Vodafone, which came in third in the download speed, has topped the rankings in the 4G upload speed. Its data speed was 6 Mbps, followed by Idea with 5.6 Mbps, Airtel 3.8 Mbps and Reliance Jio 3.8 Mbps.

The download speed is determined by how fast you can access websites, apps and other content on the internet while the upload speed is all about how fast you can share your content such as email, messages, photos etc.

On another note, Reliance's JioFiber became the fastest broadband operator and reclaimed the lost spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index in the month of January 2020. Earlier, Mumbai-based 7 Star Digital topped the Netflix ISP Speed Index. For the unversed, the Netflix ISP index measures the prime time Netflix performance. The data for January states that JioFiber had a hassle-free Netflix streaming experience, followed by 7 Star Digital.

Reliance Jio is quite a leader in almost every segment they have ventured into. They currently have over 370 million subscribers. Although the prices of prepaid plans were increased in December, there was no decrease in the number of subscribers. Jio still offers the most affordable tariff plans if compared to the other two telecom giants Vodafone and Airtel. It was hailed for its impeccable network availability in difficult areas.