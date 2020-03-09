Reliance Jio introduces new long term prepaid plan at Rs 4,999: Here's everything you need to know

Highlights Reliance Jio introduced yearly plan costing Rs 4999

After announcing Rs 2121 prepaid plan a few weeks ago, Reliance Jio has introduced yet another long-term prepaid plan. The telecom operators such as Jio, Vodafone and Airtel have made major alterations in their prepaid plans ever since the prices were hiked in December. Many new plans were introduced and many existing plans were removed. For instance, Jio discontinued the Rs 2020 yearly plan and introduced Rs 2121 plan and reduced its validity by 29 days. However, Jio has announced yet another plan costing Rs 4999 yearly prepaid plan. Interestingly, the plan was discontinued by Reliance Jio last year.

The Rs 4999 prepaid plan comes with unlimited calling Jio to Jio calls but only 12, 000 minutes calling benefits to other networks. This basically means that once your 12000 free minutes are over, you would have to pay for your calls. The plan offers 100SMSes per day and it is valid for 360 days.

Coming to the data benefits, it offers 350GB 4G total data. However, when the total data is consumed before time, the users will be charged and the data speed will be capped at 64Kbps. If we come to think of it, a total of 350GB data is actually pretty less for the price. There are prepaid plans that offer way more data benefits and at a pretty less price.

In my opinion, it would be better if a user sticks to the monthly prepaid plan that starts at Rs 199 and Rs 249 plans that offer way more data and it is a lot cheaper than Rs 4999 plan. However, if you want to go for a yearly plan, you should rather stick to the Rs 2121 plan over the expensive Rs 4999 plan.

The Rs 2121 plan offers a total of 504GB data, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls for other networks there is a limit of 12000 minutes. It offers 100SMSes per day. However, once you exceed the limit, your speed would be down to 64kbps and there will also be additional charges.

So the only advantage of the Rs 4999 plan over the Rs 2121 plan, is that it has more validity than the Rs 2121 plan. Otherwise, the Rs 2121 plan offers more internet data and it is way cheaper than the Rs 4999 plan. So check out the benefits of this plan before you consider buying the Rs 4999 plan.