Reliance Jio introduces Rs 499, Rs 777 prepaid plans: All you need to know

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has added new prepaid plans to its list. The company on Thursday launched Rs 499 and Rs 777 prepaid plans that not only provide data and calling benefits but also come with a free subscription to Disney Hotstar+. Although there are already many prepaid plans offered by Jio that come up with a free subscription to streaming apps, the new plans would be particularly beneficial for the cricket lovers as IPL is just around the corner.

Here's what the two plans offer

Rs 499 prepaid plan is also being called a cricket pack. The prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day for 56 days but doesn't offer calling or SMS benefits. The plan comes with a year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 399. The Rs 499 prepaid plan has a validity of 56 days.

The other newly launched plan costs Rs 777. The prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day along with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3000 minutes. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day. Apart from the usual benefits, the prepaid plan also offers a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar streaming app. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Let's have a look at other plans by Jio that come with a free subscription to streaming apps.

 Jio had two existing prepaid plans that offered a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The Rs 401 prepaid plan ships with 3GB data per day and along with the 3G high-speed data every day, the plan also ships with additional data of 6GB.The prepaid plan also offers Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes, and 100 SMS per day. The plan has a validity of 28 days.

 The other plan in the list is a yearly plan costing Rs 2599. The prepaid plan ships with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 12,000 non-Jio minutes, and 100 SMS per day. It offers 2GB data per day along with an extra 10GB. The plan also ships with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth Rs 399.