Reliance Jio introduces Work From Home pack for Rs 251: Here's everything you should know

Days after BSNL and ACT Fibernet introduced a work from home planspecially designed for people who are working from home due to coronavirus outbreak, Reliance Jio too followed suit. Coronavirus is spreading rampantly and many measures are being taken by the government to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

All the working professionals across India were asked to work from home and keep non-essential outings at bay. In a bid to encourage more people to work from home, BSNL introduced a plan for the landline users that provided free internet up to 5GB. ACT Fibernet too came up with a plan that offers unlimited data at a speed of 300Mbps until March 31, 2020. Following the trend, Reliance Jio also introduced a work from the home plan at Rs 251 for all its users who are working from home.

The Reliance Jio Work From Home plan at Rs 251 offers 2GB data every day and it is valid for 51 days. However, the plan solely provides internet benefits and doesn't include any calling or SMS benefits. Under this plan, the subscribers will be able to use high-speed data a total of 120GB. Once the high-speed data has been exhausted, the users can still browse the internet at a reduced price of 64kbps. The reduced speed data will not have any limit and it will allow the users to surf the internet without any hassles but it will not sufficient to stream videos.

Jio recently modified some of its 4G vouchers and doubled the data benefits of the same.Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 prepaid plans now offer two times more data.

The Rs 11 pack that earlier offered 400MB data now comes with 800MB data and 75 minutes of Jio to other networks calling benefits. The Rs 21 prepaid offers 2GB data along with 200 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling. Considering the fact that these are top-up plans, the validity of these plans entirely depends upon the existing plans of the user.

The Rs 51 data booster pack, that earlier offered a total of 3GB data now offers 6GB data along with 500 minutes Jio to other networks calling benefits.

The Rs 101 that offered a total of 6GB data now comes with a total of 12GB data. The pack also comes along with 1000 minutes of Jio to other networks. These plans are useful when you exhaust the internet data of your existing plans, you can always recharge with these plans.



