Reliance Jio launches Jio Glass, its first smart glasses to take on Snap Spectacles 3

Reliance Jio has launched its first augmented reality-enabled glasses Jio Glass in India at the 43rd AGM. The Jio Glass is an answer to Snap's Spectacles 3 that was launched earlier this month but have comparatively more use cases. Unlike Snap's Spectacles 3, Jio Glass is centred on video calls amid the sudden surge in demands for remote communications using videos amid the covid-19 pandemic. Jio Glass uses 3D holographic images of participants in a video call in a setup that is driven by mixed reality.

Jio Glass has been launched as one of the next-generation products that are focused on the onset of the 5G network. At the AGM, Jio said it is determined to make India a truly digital society and that would require an upgrade of devices and network infrastructure. Jio Glass will be formative in the company's plans to dominate India's 5G leap as and when it starts. Since Jio Glass will be seamlessly connected to the network, 5G will facilitate video conferences right in front of the user's eyes. Jio says it will begin testing 5G in India as soon as the spectrum is auctioned.

Jio says its high-tech glasses will let people join video conferences in a more streamlined and advanced way by holographically appearing in them. But participants can also join video meetings via their regular video feed, showing a use case for mixed reality, which is a combination of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. The Jio Glass will be tethered using a mobile phone that can also be used to share files and presentations with participants. And there will be support for demonstrating presentations within Jio Glass. Jio Glass will be available to both individuals and businesses in India.

The Jio Glass weighs in at 75 grams and comes with spatial audio, so the meetings have crystal clear audio. The smart glasses support all audio and video formats and support 25 video conferencing and collaboration apps, one of them being JioMeet that was launched recently as an answer to Zoom. There are high-resolution frame screens in place of regular lenses.

Jio has not said anything about when the Jio Glass will ship to customers or what it will be priced at. For reference, the Snap Spectacles cost Rs 29,999 in India, which means the Jio Glass will be priced lower than that.

Reliance Jio has also enhanced the Jio TV+ service with a new interface, which looks uncannily similar to that of Apple TV+. The Jio TV+ will bundle all the content from various OTT platforms and TV channels under one roof so that customers do not have to skim through every section and page of the interface. Jio TV+ is already available to all Jio Fiber customers, along with the broadband subscription.