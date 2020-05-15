Reliance Jio launches Rs 999 quarterly prepaid plan: Check validity, data benefits

Highlights Reliance Jio has announced a quarterly plan priced at Rs 999

The Rs 999 prepaid plan by Jio offers 3GB high-speed data per day post which unlimited data at 64kbps.

Jio has two other quarterly plans costing Rs 555 and Rs 599.

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has announced a quarterly plan priced at Rs 999. The plan is Jio's yet another addition to the work from home prepaid plan. The company had recently announced a yearly plan and a few 4G voucher plans designed for people who are working from home. Apart from the newly-launched Rs 999 prepaid plans, Jio has two other quarterly plans costing Rs 555 and Rs 599.

The Rs 999 prepaid plan by Jio offers 3GB high-speed data per day post which unlimited data at 64kbps. The plan also offers unlimited Jio to Jio and Landline, 3000 minutes Jio to other mobile networks. It also provides 100 SMS per day and has a validity of 84 days. The pack also provides a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Jio has another plan that offers 3GB data per day which is priced at Rs 349 and has a validity of 28 days.

In a way, the Rs 999 prepaid plan is a cheaper alternative to the Rs 349. If you recharge your number with Rs 349, you would end up spending Rs 1047 in three months but if you recharge your phone with Rs 999 prepaid plan, you would end up saving 48 rupees.



The other two quarterly plans by Jio are priced at Rs 599 and Rs 555. The Rs 599 plan offers 2GB per day and has a validity of 84 days. The plan offers Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3,000 minutes, and 100 SMS per day and it also provides a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

The Rs 555 offers 1.5GB data per day and has a validity of 84days. The plan also provides Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3,000 minutes, and 100 SMS per day and it also provides a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio announced a yearly plan costing Rs 2399 a few days ago. The plan offers 2GB high-speed data per day along with Jio to Jio Unlimited calling and Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 12,000 minutes. The plan also provides 100SMSes per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. The rs 2399 has a validity of 365 days.

Along with this, a few 4G vouchers were also announced by Reliance Jio priced at Rs 151, Rs 201, and Rs 251.