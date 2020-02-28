Reliance Jio offers range of 4G data vouchers with validity same your prepaid plans

Highlights Reliance Jio is offering top-up data vouchers starting from Rs 11 till Rs 101. These are top up vouchers and act as add-ons to the existing prepaid plans

Airtel is offering 4G data vouchers at Rs 48 and Rs 98 at which it is offering 3GB and 6GB data, respectively

The differing point between the 2 telcos is that Airtel comes with a validity of 28 days whereas Jios validity will last till the time the users prepaid plan validity

For those who use internet a lot on their phones and exhaust it too soon, these top-up offers by Reliance Jio could be useful. There is a range of data vouchers available for those who exhaust their daily internet limit. Currently, Jio is offering four data vouchers to its prepaid subscribers. By getting a recharge through these vouchers, users can enable more data limit apart from their existing prepaid plans.

As of now, Jio is offering four 4G data vouchers. These data vouchers start from Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101. The most attractive feature about these vouchers is their validity. The data limit for these 4G vouchers goes on for as long as the existing prepaid plan does. This is the differing feature where Airtel and Jio are concerned. As Airtel's top up vouchers would last for 28 days at max.

There is a standalone voucher of Rs 251 which comes with 51 day validity other than those four offers.

Reliance Jio 4G Data Vouchers under Rs 101

For Rs 11, Reliance Jio offers 400 MB of 4G data followed by Rs 21 with 1 GB of 4 G data. For Rs 51 the data offered is 3GB and for Rs 101, the data offered is 6GB.

The most drawing feature about these four vouchers under Rs 101 is their validity. They will last upto the time a user's prepaid plan will. For instance, if a user does a prepaid recharge of Rs 555, and recharges it with a voucher Rs 51, his additional 3GB will last for 84 days because his Rs 555 plan will also last for that time.

Airtel is also providing two 4G data vouchers at Rs 48 and Rs 98 at which it is offering 3GB and 6GB respectively. But, the catch here is that the validity is only available for a period of 28 days after which, even there is excessive data left, it will lapse.

Reliance Jio is also offering its users a standalone 4G voucher of Rs 251 at which it is offering 2GB data for a period of 51 days.This is useful to people who want to specifically use the internet as this offer works without any pre exisitng plans.

BSNL is providing data-only plans at Rs 97, Rs 198 and Rs 318 upto 5 GB data per day. It also has an offer available at 1GB per day.