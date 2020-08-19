Reliance Jio Phone users can now make payments through Jio Pay: All you need to know

Highlights Reliance is testing the Jio Pay in over a thousand Jio Phones.

The company has plans to roll out the feature for a wider audience soon.

Jio Pay was rolled out to Jio Phone users on August 15.

Reliance Jio is testing its own payments app in India. As per the latest reports, Reliance is testing the Jio Pay in over a thousand Jio Phones. The company has plans to roll out the feature for a wider audience soon. It was earlier being reported that Jio is working with National Payments Corporation of India to make its payments system available to over 388 million Jio Phone users in India.

As per a report by BGR, Reliance Jio has rolled out the Jio Pay in a testing phase to several Jio Phone uses across India. The report reveals that the feature was being tested by the company for over a year now but the feature was only rolled out to the Jio Phone users on August 15. BGR had obtained the exclusive pictures of the Jio Pay app on Jio Phone which shows that the application is compatible with UPI, which means that it can process UPI-enabled payments. The users have also told the daily that "UPI supports complete features including Add Bank, Scan and Pay, Pay through VPA, Transaction History."

In the leaked images, one can see that Jio Pay also has Paytm like features including the Tap and Pay, Send Money via UPI, Jio Recharge. The users can also add multiple accounts to make transactions possible and a "History" option can also be seen in the Jio Pay menu, which in all likelihood would show all the transactions made by the user.

The report further reveals that the Jio Pay supports NFC and hence users can make contactless payments simply by tapping on a compatible device, which could be done due to the presence of NFC enabled POS machine installed in the app. The telecom giant so far has partnered with banks including Axis, ICICI, HDFC, Standard Chartered, IndusInd, SBI, Kotak, YesBank and RBL Bank to make payments possible on Jio Pay.

Reliance has successfully tested the Jio Pay feature on Jio Phone and one can now expect a wider rollout. Notably, only the Jio Phone users have got the feature till now, Jio Phone 2 users are yet to get the Jio Pay on their devices.

On a related note, Reliance Jio will let users live stream IPL 2020. However, there is catch, only the subscribers who have access to Disney+ Hotstar will be able to live stream the upcoming Indian Premiere League.