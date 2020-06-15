Reliance Jio prepaid plans offering 1.5GB data per day: All you need to know

Highlights Jio offers a total of four prepaid plans that offer 1.5GB data per day

Telecom brand Reliance Jio has a wide range of prepaid plans to choose from. It is known for offering some of the affordable yet high-on-benefits prepaid plans. During the corona times, Jio came up with many new prepaid plans and work from home plans that would help its subscribers sail through the difficult times.

In this article, we would focus on the prepaid plans by Jio that offer 1.5GB data per day. There are as many as four prepaid plans offered by Jio that offer 1.5GB data per day. So let us have a look at the prepaid plans

 Jio has three yearly prepaid plans out which there is one prepaid plan which is priced at Rs 2121 and offers 1.5GB data per day. The plan has a validity of 336 days and offers a total of 504GB data. Apart from the data benefits, the prepaid plan also offers Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 12000 minutes and 100 SMS per day.The plan also ships with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

 Jio also offers a quarterly plan at Rs 555 that ships with 1.5GB data per day. The prepaid plans has a validity of 84 days and offer a total of 126GB data. Along with the data benefits, the prepaid plan also offers Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3,000 minutes. The plan also provides a free subscription to Jio apps.

 Another prepaid plan that Jio offers in this segment costs Rs 399. The prepaid plan offers a total of 84GB data and has a validity of 56 days. Along with the data benefits, the plan also provides Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 2,000 minutes. The plan also offers 100SMS per days and offers a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

The Rs 199 prepaid plan is the cheapest plan offered by Jio that provides 1.5GB data per day. The plan is the cheapest in the entire circle as the same plan costs Rs 249 in Airtel and Vodafone. Coming back to the 199 prepaid plan, it has a validity of 28 days and offers a total of 84GB data. Along with the data benefits, the prepaid plan also ships with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1,000 minutes. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.