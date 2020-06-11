Reliance Jio prepaid plans offering 3GB data per day: All you need to know

Highlights Jio has three prepaid plans that offer 3GB data per day.

Telecom brand Reliance Jio came up with a lot of new prepaid plans recently. The company introduced some add-on packs that come with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth Rs 999 along with the data benefits. Data consumption had increased during the lockdown period as people relied more on more on their phone's data for entertainment and professional purposes.

Now that the lockdown has been lifted in India, people are still confined to their homes to protect themselves from contacting the coronavirus. So in this article, we would focus on all the prepaid plans by Reliance Jio that offer as much as 3GB data per day. Earlier Jio had only one plan that offered 3GB but now it has three interesting prepaid plans in the list. So let's have a look at what the plans have to offer.

 The newly launched plan by Reliance Jio costs Rs 401 and offers 3GB data per day. Along with the 3G high-speed data every day, the plan also ships with additional data of 6GB. This means that the total data that the plan offers is 90GB. The Jio Rs 401 prepaid plan also offers Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes, and 100 SMS per day. Apart from the usual benefits, one of the most endearing benefits that the Rs 401 prepaid plan offers is a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The plan has a validity of 28 days.

Another plan that offers 3GB data per day costs Rs 999. It is a quarterly plan by Jio which was also announced a few weeks ago. The plan offers a total of 252 GB. Apart from the data benefits, the plan ships with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3000 minutes and 100 SMS per day. It also provides a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and has a validity of 84 days.

The Rs 349 was the only Jio prepaid plan that offered 3GB data per day till sometime back but now the telecom giant has got three plans in the list. The 349 plan offers a total of 84GB data. The plan ships with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes and 100 SMS per day. It also provides a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and has a validity of 28 days. But if you were to choose between the Rs 349 and Rs 401 prepaid plan, we would suggest go for the Rs 401 plan as it provides more data and a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP.