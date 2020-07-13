Reliance Jio prepaid plans offering 3GB data per day: All you need to know

Highlights Reliance Jio added the Rs 401 prepaid plan to its list recently to compete with Airtel

Telecom brand Reliance Jio has some of the most affordable prepaid plans to choose from. The company recently introduced a host of new plans that comes with a free subscription to streaming app, Disney+ Hotstar. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the people across the country to work from home and at a time like this, a good internet connection is the need of the hour. However, Jio has been coming up with plans that offer great data benefits along with a free subscription to various entertainment apps.

In today's article, we would focus on the prepaid plans that offer as much as 3 GB data per day. Along with the data benefits, some of the prepaid plans also offer a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

So let's have a look at the Jio prepaid plans offering 3GB data per day:-

Reliance Jio added the Rs 401 prepaid plan to its list recently to compete with Airtel. Although is the same in both Airtel and Jio, the Reliance-owned telecom brand offers more benefits than the Airtel prepaid plan costing the same. The prepaid plan provides 3GB high-speed data per day and additional data of 6GB.The 401 prepaid plan by Jio also comes along with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes, and 100 SMS per day. The prepaid plan also ships with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Rs 401 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days. The Airtel plan also provides free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar but it doesn't offer data benefits on a daily basis, it only offers a total data benefits of 3GB.

 Jio has a quarterly plan in this segment too. The prepaid plan is priced at Rs 999. The plan comes along with 3GB data per day and a total of 252GB data considering it has a validity of 84 days. Apart from this, the plan also provides Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3000 minutes and 100 SMS per day. It also offers a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

This prepaid plan has been around for quite some time now and this was the first ever prepaid plan introduced by Jio in this segment. The plan is priced at Rs 349 and offers 3GB Internet data per day and a total of 84GB data per month considering it has a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes and 100 SMS per day. It also ships with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.