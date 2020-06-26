Reliance Jio prepaid plans offering 84GBdata per month: Everything you need to know

Highlights Reliance Jio offers three prepaid plans that offer 3GB data per day.

Jio has introduced a lot of interesting prepaid plans ever since the lockdown was imposed and people were asked to work from home. Jio even came up with some dedicated work from home prepaid plans, some yearly plans and prepaid plans that were only aimed at providing data benefits. With so many choices, a Jio customer can probably never run out of data.

In today's article, we would focus on the prepaid plans that offer as much as 3GB data per day, which means 84GB data per month. These plans are strictly for avid data consumers. However, if you don't want so much data in a day, you could opt for other prepaid plans.

Reliance Jio is offering as many as three prepaid plans that offer 3GB data per day with different validity. So check them all out.



Reliance Jio had announced a prepaid plan priced at Rs 401 to take on Airtel. Airtel too has a prepaid plan costing the sam but benefits offered by Jio are way more than Airtel. The prepaid plan comes with 3GB high-speed data per day and an additional data of 6GB.The 401 prepaid plan by Jio also ships with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes, and 100 SMS per day. The prepaid plan also comes along with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Rs 401 prepaid plan is valid for 28 days.

 Jio also has a quarterly prepaid plan in this segment for people who don't like to recharge their numbers every month. The prepaid plan is priced at Rs 999. The plan offers 3GB data per day and a total of 252GB data considering it has a validity of 84 days. Along with this, the plan ships with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3000 minutes and 100 SMS per day. It also provides a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

 The last one on the list is also the cheapest prepaid plan in the segment. It has been there in the market for quite some time now. The plan is priced at Rs 349 and offers 3GB data per day and a total of 84GB data per month considering it has a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes and 100 SMS per day. It also includes a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.