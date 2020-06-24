Reliance Jio prepaid plans offering free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription: All you need to know

Highlights Jio introduced Rs 222 prepaid plan that comes with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Reliance Jio added yet another new prepaid plan to its list. The company on Tuesday introduced Rs 222 prepaid plan that comes with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Earlier, Jio announced a series of prepaid plans that offer a free subscription to the streaming app.

The new plan by Jio is not visible on the website yet but it was first spotted by PriceBaba. As per reports, the Rs 222 plan comes with a benefit of 15GB data and the validity of the plan depends on the existing prepaid plan. The 222 offers free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app.

As the new plan is not listed on the website, users can download the Disney+ Hotstar app and log in using their Jio number. Users can also click on Jio's link http://tiny.jio.com/r457tjl for details about the plan.

The plan has not gone live yet but there are a plethora of prepaid plans by Jio that offer a free subscription to Disney. Let's have a look at them.

Reliance Jio had added a new prepaid plan costing Rs 401 to the list. The plan offers a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and rivals with Airtel's existing prepaid plan that also offers free subscription to the streaming app. However, Jio has more data benefits to offer. The Jio plan ships with 3GB data per day and along with the 3G high-speed data every day, the plan also ships with additional data of 6GB.The prepaid plan also offers Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes, and 100 SMS per day. The plan has a validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio introduced a new yearly plan which is priced at Rs 2599. Although Jio already had two yearly plan, this one is a bit different in terms of data benefits. The prepaid offers plan unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 12,000 non-Jio minutes and 100 SMS per day. It offers 2GB data per day along with an extra 10GB. The plan also ships with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth Rs 399.

 Apart from the all-rounder prepaid plans, Jio is also providing free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with some of the top-up plans. The add-on plans are priced at Rs 612, Rs 1004, Rs 1206, and Rs 1208.