Reliance Jio prepaid plans that offer 12000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling

Last year, Reliance Jio introduced Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) of 6 paise per minute for its users making calls to other networks. This means whenever Reliance Jio users call people from the non-Jio network, they are charged 6 paise per minute. Moreover, it has set FUP limits for Jio to non-Jio calls. This means unlimited calls can be made to other networks from Jio within that limit.

Jio offers a range of plans that come with a Fair Usage Policy Limit (FUP) limit of 12000 minutes, noted Telecom Talk. An FUP limit is set by telecom companies to remain fair to all network users. This means that the given plans with an FUP limit of 12000 minutes cannot make calls once that limit is reached. Let's find out about these plans in detail.

Reliance Jio Rs 2599 prepaid plan: Reliance Jio has an annual plan that comes at Rs 2599. The plan has an FUP limit of 12000 minutes and comes at a validity of 365 days. The plan offers 2GB data per day with a bonus of 10GB data. That makes for a total data spread of 740GB for a whole year. This plan also comes with an annual free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. The plan comes with 100 free SMS per day and complementary subscription Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 2399 prepaid plan: Reliance Jio has another annual subscription that comes with 12,000 non-JIo FUP minutes. The plan comes at a data spread of 730GB, with 2GB data per day. This plan does not offer 10GB extra data nor the subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Thus, the Rs 2599 plan is more viable as it comes with these benefits at Rs 200 more. The plan comes with 100 free SMS per day and complementary subscription Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 2121 prepaid plan: This plan comes with 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes. The plan has a validity of 336 days and offers 1.5GB daily data. The plan offers unlimited calling for Jio to Jio calling with free 100 SMS/day and complimentary access to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 1299 prepaid plan: This plan too has a validity of 336 days and comes with 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes. The plan offers 24GB data, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and 100 free SMS per day. The pack also offers complimentary access to Jio apps. The Rs 1299 plan is listed under the 'Others' section on the Jio website.

Reliance Jio Rs 4999 prepaid plan: This plan brings with it 350GB unlimited data with no daily data limit. This plan also offers 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes. The plan gives unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 100 free SMS with complimentary subscription to Jio apps.