Reliance Jio recorded highest download speed in December 2020, says TRAI

Highlights Reliance Jios download speed was 20.2 Mbps in December 2020 and came down from 20.8 Mbps in November 2020.

Coming to the upload speed, Vodafone topped the chart with 6.5 Mbps speed followed by Idea with 6 Mbps upload speed.

Airtel recorded the lowest upload and download speed in December 2020 which was 7.8 Mbps and 4.1 Mbps respectively.

Reliance Jio maintained the highest speed in December 2020 according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on its MySpeed portal. Reliance Jio's download speed was 20.2 Mbps in December 2020 and came down from 20.8 Mbps in November 2020. It was followed by Vodafone and Idea which had 9.8 Mbps and 8.9 Mbps download speed respectively. Airtel had a 7.8 Mbps download speed in December down from 8.0 Mbps speed in November.

Coming to the upload speed in December 2020, Vodafone topped the chart with 6.5 Mbps speed followed by Idea with 6 Mbps upload speed. Jio's upload speed in December 2020 was 3.8 Mbps while Airtel's speed was 4.1 Mbps. Jio has also removed the post FUP limit for calls after TRAI abolished IUC from January 2021.

"Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network," the telco had noted.

Now, all domestic calls made from Jio to any network within the country will be free of cost. Additionally, Jio also removed the additional data it would give its users. Until December 31, 2020, Jio gave complimentary 1GB, 2GB, 5GB, 10GB, 50GB, and 100 GB data with top-up talktime vouchers priced at Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500, and Rs 1000 in the form of 4G data vouchers which could be redeemed within 90 days of crediting.

In December 2020, Reliance chairman, Mukesh Ambani announced that the company will roll-out 5G services in India in the second half of 2021. He also said that the 5G network by the company will be built indigenously. "India is today among the best digitally connected nations in the world. In order to maintain this lead, policy steps are needed to accelerate the early rollout of 5G, and to make it affordable and available everywhere. I assure you that JIO will pioneer the 5G Revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by the indigenous-developed network, hardware and technology components, " Ambani had said.

