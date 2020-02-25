Reliance Jio reduces validity of Rs 1299 plan by 29 days

Highlights Reliance Jio plan reduces the validity of Rs 1299 plan

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has altered and introduced a lot of prepaid plans of late. They recently introduced a yearly plan costing Rs 2121 and discontinued the existing Rs 2020 plan. Now, Jio has reduced the validity of the Rs 1299 plan. Jio is currently the most affordable telecom brands in the country, they have their prepaid plans designed according to the needs of their subscribers.

Although Jio is the cheapest among all the three telecom giants, it has increased the prices of some of its prepaid plans and decreased the validity of some prepaid plans. The Rs 1299, which featured among its affordable packs segment, now has a validity of 336 days. The pack offers a total of 24GB data, a total of 3600 SMSes and unlimited calling to Jio and other networks. It comes with a complimentary subscription to various Jio apps.

This pack is for specifically designed for people who don't use too much internet on their phones. It provides great calling and messaging benefits but 25GB internet data is just too less for over a year. So only consider this plan if you are not an avid internet user. However, there are other plans that can provide great data benefits and has more validity.

Jio recently discontinued its popular yearly plan costing Rs 2020 and replaced it with Rs 2121 yearly prepaid plan. Not only did they increase the price but also reduced the validity of the yearly plan. The Rs 2121 comes with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling to all networks and 100 SMSes. Just like the 1299 plan, the validity of this plan was also reduced by 29 days.

The Rs 2020 had a validity of 365 days while the Rs 2121 is only valid for 336 days. The includes a free subscription to Jio Tv, JioCinema, Jio Tv, on the other hand, is a live TV, which has 650 live TVs.

So if you want an all-rounder pack, you should totally opt for the Rs 2121 plan instead of Rs1299 because it offers almost every benefits in a few extra bucks. Although the validity is same, the data benefits that Rs 1299 plan is almost negligible whereas the Rs 2121 plan offers 1.5 GB data per day, which is more than good for people who use the internet on their phones.