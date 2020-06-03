Reliance Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan will offer discounts on electronics, apparel and more

Highlights Jio customer will get discounts if they recharge their number with prepaid plans between Rs 249 and Rs 4999

Telecom giant Reliance Jio is back with yet another exciting offer for its subscribers. The company announced on Tuesday that customers will get additional discounts on electronics items, apparels and more if they recharge their number with prepaid plans between Rs 249 and Rs 4999. Jio has partnered with the other Reliance outlets such as Reliance Digital, Trends, Trends Footwear and Ajio to bring the offer for its users.

When you recharge your Jio number with Rs 249 or more, a discount coupon will be given to you which you can use for electronics, apparel shopping both online and offline and footwear. The offer will be valid all through the month of June and the discount coupon will be credited in the MyJio app under the coupons section.

Jio users who are active on any other plan can also avail the offer by recharging their numbers with any of the plans between Rs 249 and Rs 4999. The new recharge will queue up and once the existing plan gets over, the new pack will get active. However, you can still use the discount coupon that you have received after recharging your number with Rs 249 or more. The offer can be availed by both new and existing Jio users.

As per reports, if you shop for Rs 999 from Ajio, Trends or Trends Digital, Jio will provide you a discount of Rs 300 if you recharge your number with prepaid plans between Rs 249 and Rs 4999. Similarly, in the case of Reliance Digital, the users will get a discount equivalent of their recharge amount but to avail that, the minimum purchase should be of Rs 10,000.

With these offers, the Jio customers can surely enjoy great data benefits and additional discounts. The Rs 249 prepaid plan for instance ships with 2GB high-speed internet data per day, Jio to Jio Unlimited calling, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1,000 minutes along with 100 SMS per day. The pack has a validity of 28 days and it also comes along with complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

There are Jio plans that also offer 3GB data per day and the plans are priced at Rs 349 and Rs 999. The Rs 349 plan has a validity of 28 days whereas the Rs 999 prepaid plan has a validity of 84 days. Both the plans ship Jio-to-Jio unlimited calling, 100SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.