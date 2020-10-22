Reliance Jio unveils made in India browser JioPages for Android users

Highlights Reliance Jio has unveiled its own made-in-India web browser called JioPages.

Reliance Jio has unveiled its own made-in-India web browser called JioPages. The company has said that the new browser focuses on data privacy and gives control o users of their information. Reliance has also claimed that when it comes to performance, JioPages performs better than its peers.

Talking about its browser, Reliance said in a statement, "While keeping privacy at the core of the browser, JioPages provides superior performance when compared to its peers. It is built on the powerful Chromium Blink engine, it provides enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, best-in-class webpage rendering, faster page loads, efficient media streaming, Emoji domain support, and encrypted connection."

Here are some of the key features of the JioPages

Home screen can be personalised

JioPages will let users set any search engines in the market such as Google, Bing, MSN, Yahoo or Duck Duck Go, as their default search engine. They can also add all their favorite default engines on the home screen for better access.

Better themes for better browsing experience

Users will get an option to change the look of their home screen. This means that users can choose from a variety of background themes to enhance their browsing experience. They will also get an option to switch to dark mode to save themselves from eye trouble.

Users can choose their content on JioPages

The JioPages browser will let users personalize the content in terms of language, topic, and region. Along with this, JioPages will send notifications only on topics that are either important or of interest to the user.

JioPages comes with support for regional language

JioPages comes with support for eight Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. Users also have the option of customizing the content feed according to their preferred state. Upon selecting a state, the popular sites of the state start appearing on the screen.

JioPages can be downloaded from Google Play Store. The browser is only available for Android users.