Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Top prepaid plans with free subscription to streaming apps

Highlights Reliance Jio and Airtel have introduced a lot of prepaid plans that come with a free subscription to the streaming apps.

Airtel added two new prepaid plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from Disney, the Jio and Airtel prepaid plans also offer free subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Zee5.

Telecom brands Reliance Jio and Airtel have introduced a lot of prepaid plans that come with a free subscription to the streaming apps. In fact, Airtel added two new prepaid plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from Disney, the Jio and Airtel prepaid plans also offer free subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Zee5, Airtel Xstream, and other Jio apps.

Airtel on Thursday announced two prepaid plans costing Rs 599 and Rs 448. The plans apart from offering the usual data benefits and calling benefits also come with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar subscription. So let us have a look at the prepaid plans by Jio and Airtel that offer a free subscription to popular streaming apps.

Reliance Jio

Unlike Airtel, Jio doesn't free subscription to either Zee5 or Amazon Prime. It only has prepaid plans that offer a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Jio currently offers two such prepaid plans costing Rs 401 and Rs 2599. The Rs 401 prepaid plan ships with 3GB data per day and along with the 3G high-speed data every day, the plan also ships with additional data of 6GB.The prepaid plan also offers Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes, and 100 SMS per day. The plan has a validity of 28 days.

 The other plan in the list is a yearly plan costing Rs 2599. The prepaid plan ships with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 12,000 non-Jio minutes, and 100 SMS per day. It offers 2GB data per day along with an extra 10GB. The plan also ships with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth Rs 399.

Airtel

 Just like Airtel also had Rs 401 prepaid plan that offered to 3GB data and a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar but the company replaced it with Rs 448 prepaid plan. The newly launched prepaid plan ships with 3GB data per day and offers unlimited calls to all networks. The prepaid plan also ships with 100SMS per day and has a validity of 28 days. As mentioned before, the prepaid plan offers VIP subscription to Disney+ HotStar. The plan also offers a subscription to the Airtel Xstream premium.

 Another prepaid plan in the list costs Rs 599. The prepaid plan comes with 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling to all networks. The plan also comes with 100SMS per day and a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar app. The Rs 599 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

 Airtel also has a yearly prepaid plan that offers a free subscription to Disney+ Hostar. The prepaid plan provides 2GB high-speed data per day. It offers unlimited calling to all networks and 100SMS per day. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 365 days.