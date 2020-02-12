Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best 1.5GB data plans

Highlights For Jio users, the 1.5GB data per day plan starts at Rs 199.

The telecom giants Vodafone, Airtel and Jio have improved their tariff plans over the months. After the price hike in December, many plans were discontinued and many new plans were introduced. Although the telecom giants increased the prices of many of its important and widely used tariff plans, the benefits more or less remained the same. The prices of most of the tariff plans in all the three leading telecom companies are the same yet if you are planning to port your number, we will tell you which amongst the three, provides all the benefits in minimum prices.

In our article, we will provide the details about the best 1.5GB data plans by the three telecom giants, Jio, Airtel and Vodafone. Most users prefer plans that offer 1.5GB per day as that is more than sufficient if you use your internet data wisely. For Jio users, the 1.5GB data per day plan starts at Rs 199. It offers unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day but it is only valid for 28 days along with a free subscription to Jio apps. While the 1.5GB data per day plan in Vodafone and Airtel starts at Rs 249 and offers similar benefits.

However, Airtel also has Rs 279 prepaid plan which offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMSes along with an insurance cover of Rs 4 Lakhs from HDFC Life Insurance. So for the Airtel insurance, the Rs 279 plan is the most efficient one as it not only offers the usual calling benefits but also provides life insurance cover in just Rs 279. Jio and Vodafone users have no such plans as of now but looking at the trend, they might introduce life insurance plans along with their prepaid plans.

Jio also has a yearly plan that offers 1.5 GB data per day, unlimited calling to all networks and 100 SMSes per day. The plan is priced at Rs 2020 and it is valid for Rs 2020. The same plan is available for Airtel users in Rs 2398 with no added advantages like life insurance cover etc. While Vodafone's yearly plan with 1.5GB data plan is available at Rs 2399. Out of all three telecom companies, the year plan costs the same in Airtel and Vodafone but Jio turns out to be the most pocket-friendly one.

So if you are planning to port your number or buy another sim card and want similar benefits as stated above, you know which telecom brand to turn to for best data benefits in best price.