Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Prepaid plans offering 56GB data per month

One-third of the world is under complete lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and this has increased the consumption of the internet by many folds. While most people are working from home, some are simply relying on the internet for entertainment, online classes. In situations like this, your home's wifi connection might act up at times because too many devices are connected to one router so in this case, you can totally rely on your phone's internet connection.

The telecom giants Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have prepaid plans offering as much as 56GB per month and it surprisingly won't even cost you much. So let's have a look at the prepaid plans that offer 2GB data per day:

Airtel

Airtel has some really amazing prepaid plans with added benefits. Some prepaid plans by Airtel even come along with life insurance cover at great prices. Coming to the prepaid plans that offer 56GB data per month, Airtel has three postpaid plans offering the data benefits such as Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 449. The Rs 298 plan comes along with 100 SMS per day and has a validity of 28 days.The Rs 349 plan also offers unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day. The Rs 449 plan offers the same benefit as the above-mentioned plans but has a validity of 56 days and the Rs 698 plan is valid for 84 days.

Reliance Jio

Jio has a plethora of prepaid plans to choose from and at affordable rates. Jio currently has three plans that offer 2GB data per day such as Rs 249, Rs 444 and Rs 549. The Rs 249 is the cheapest plan to offer 56GB data a month. Apart from the daily data benefits, it also provides Jio-to-Jio calling and a free subscription to Jio apps. The plan has a validity of 28 days.

Similarly, the Rs 444 plan too has similar benefits to offer, Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 2,000 minutes but is valid for 56 days. The Rs 599 plan has a validity of 84 days and it also offers Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3,000 minutes

Vodafone

Vodafone recently stole the show by introducing a double data benefits plan that offer 3GB data per day. But coming to the 56GB data per month plans, Vodafone has three that offer the above-mentioned data benefits Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 data packs. The Rs 299 plan provides 100 SMSes per day, unlimited calling facility to all networks and a free subscription to Vodafone play and streaming app Zee5. The plan has a validity of 28 days. Similarly, the Rs 449 plan offers same benefits but it has a validity of 56 days. Whereas Rs 699 plan offers the same calling and SMS benefits but has a longer validity of 84 days.