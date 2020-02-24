Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 100

Highlights Reliance Jio introduced Rs 49, Rs 69 prepaid plans.

Vodafone has Rs 39 and Rs 79 prepaid plans.

Airtel has Rs 48, Rs 49, Rs 79 and Rs 98 prepaid plans

Telecom giant Reliance Jio recently launched two new plans under Rs 100, costing Rs 49 and Rs 69. Needless to say, telecom giants are competing hard to become the most sought after brand and hence experimenting a lot with their plans. All the three telecom brands Vodafone, Airtel and Jio have altered a lot of plans and have also introduced some new plans of late.

The prepaid users have a lot of options to choose from as compared to postpaid users. However, most prepaid plans offering good data and calling benefits in all the three telecom brands are priced around Rs 300. But in this article, we would solely focus on the plans that are under Rs 100. One should not expect too much from those packs but they can totally serve the purpose if you are not an extensive user.

Out of all the three telecom brands, Reliance Jio offers some of the most affordable prepaid plans and hence has more takers as compared to the other two companies. Jio introduced two new plans Rs 49 and Rs 69 only for JioPhone users. The Rs 69 plan offers 0.5GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls and 250 minutes of Jio to other networks. It offers 25 SMSes and it is valid for only 14 days. The Rs 49 plan, on the other hand, offers a total of 2GB, 250 minutes calling to other networks and it is valid only for 14 days. Another plan that Jio has under Rs 100, is the Rs 75 plan which is valid for 28 days and offers a total of 3GB data.

In Vodafone, there are just two all-rounder packs under Rs 100 and that are Rs 39 and Rs 79 prepaid plans. The 39 plan is valid for 14 days and offers a total of 100MB data; it also offers talk time worth Rs 30. While the Rs 79 plan comes with a total of 200MB data and it is valid for 28 days. It also offers talk time worth Rs 64.

Airtel, on the other hand, has four plans under Rs 100 such as Rs 48, Rs 49, Rs 79 and Rs 98. The 48 plan offers a total of 3GB data and it is valid for 28 days whereas the 49 plan offers talk time worth Rs 38.52 along with the data benefits. The 79 plan comes with a total of 200MB data and it is valid for 28 days while the Rs 98 plan offers a total of 6GB data and has a validity of 28 days.

All the above-mentioned plans make sense only if you are not an avid internet user.