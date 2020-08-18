Reliance Jio will offer free live streaming of IPL 2020 with these prepaid plans

Highlights Reliance Jio will let select prepaid customers live stream IPL 2020 for free.

These are users of prepaid plans at Rs 401 and 2599 who have access Disney+ Hotstar.

JioFiber users with plans above Rs 849 will also get to live stream IPL 2020 for free.

Reliance Jio will let select prepaid customers live-stream IPL 2020. Reliance Jio introduced Disney+ Hotstar subscription on select plans some time ago and now customers with access to the subscription will be able to live-stream IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar, as per a report by 91 mobiles.

Moreover, Reliance Jio will also let JioFiber customers live stream IPL 2020. Jio customers who are not subscribed to Disney+ Hotstar or do not have free access, the IPL 2020 streaming will be limited to just five minutes. Let's look at these plans.

Rs 401 Reliance Jio plan: The Rs 401 plan by Reliance Jio gives users up to 90GB data. This translates to 3GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. The plan also gives users an additional 6GB on top of the daily usage limit. The plan also features free calling Jio-to-Jio with a FUP limit of 1,000 minutes to other networks, 100 SMS messages per day, and complimentary access to premium Jio apps like Jio Cinema, Jio TV, JioNews, and others.

Rs 2,599 Reliance Jio annual plan: This annual prepaid plan comes with 2GB daily data for 365 days and an additional 10GB above the daily data limit. This makes a total data spread of 740GB in the 12 months. This plan also comes with a complimentary one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, free calling within Jio network, a FUP limit of 12,000 calling minutes to other networks, 100 SMS per day, free access to Jio apps like Jio Cinema, Jio TV, JioNews, and others.

JioFiber plans with IPL live streaming: All Jio Fiber plans priced above Rs 849 will get an access to live stream IPL 2020 as they come with a complimentary annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP content.

Disney+ Hotstar can be subscribed on a monthly or an annual basis. If users are looking for a premium subscription, it will cost them Rs 1499 for a year. They can pay Rs 299 every month. Disney+ HotStar also offers a VIP subscription that costs Rs 399 for the entire year. Both plans will give users access to live stream IPL 2020.