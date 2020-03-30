Reliance JioFiber offers 10mbps internet connection for free because work from home, all details here

Highlights The new basic broadband plan introduced by JioFiber provides 50GB data per day at a speed of 10Mbps.

To avail the offer, users will have to get a Jio router for which they will need to pay a refundable amount of Rs 1500.

The new connection is going to be available only in places where JioFiber is available.

Reliance JioFiber has come up with a new broadband plan for its new users. It is providing a free 10Mbps broadband plan for households. This plan comes in the wake of global lockdowns caused due to COVID-19 disease. The broadband plan is part of the company's Corona Harega India Jeetega initiative. As of now, this plan does not come with an FUP limit but the daily data limit at the speed of 10mbps is going to be 50GB.

Users must note that they will be able to benefit from this plan only until the lockdown is in effect in India. Once the lockdown is over, coronavirus infections are contained and work from home is no longer needed, subscribers to this free plan will be moved to other plans. The free broadband plan has mainly been introduced to help people stay at home during this pandemic.

As for the existing Jio users, they will be helped with double data by the telco based on their plan's current FUP limit.

How to subscribe to the free JioFiber 10mbps plan?

Users can sign up for the plan from Jio's official website or the MyJio app. Users must note that they will get the new connection only if their area is geographically feasible.

Users will also have to purchase a router and will have to pay a refundable deposit of Rs 1500.

Reliance Jio work from home plan:

Reliance Jio has also introduced a special work from home plan at Rs 251. The plan offers 2GB data per day for 51 days but doesn't come with calling or SMS benefits. Jio also updated some of its 4G vouchers and has doubled the data benefits.

If you are already a subscriber of the 2GB plan, the work from home plan acts as an added advantage as it will only add up to the data once you have exhausted your daily plan,

Where 3GB plans are concerned, Jio has only one prepaid plan that offers 3GB data every day. The plan costs Rs 349 and has a validity of 28 days only. It comes with unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Reliance Jio double data add-on plans

As for add-on vouchers provided by Reliance Jio, thye telco has doubled the data benefits for its users. Here are the developments brought in by the telco:

For a voucher of Rs 11, the telco was providing 400 MB data, now at the same price it is giving 800MB data. The users will also get 75 minutes of Jio to Non-Jio calls.

For a voucher of Rs 21, users could avail 1GB data, now they will get 2GB data. The users will get 200 minutes of Jio to Non-Jio calls.

For a voucher of Rs 51, users could avail 3GB data, now they can avail 6GB validity. The users will also get 500 extra minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls.

For a voucher of Rs 101, users were getting 6GB data, now they can avail 12GB data. The users will also get 1000 extra minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls.