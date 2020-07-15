Reliance likely to launch Jio Phone 3 at RIL AGM 2020

Highlights Reliance 43rd Annual General Meeting is all set to take place today.

Reliance 43rd Annual General Meeting is all set to take place today. While it is being speculated that Reliance Chief Mukesh Ambani will talk about the investments at the event, rumors are rife that the Jio Phone 3 could be launched during the AGM too. The rumours surfaced before the 42nd AGM as well but Reliance didn't unveil the speculated device.

The other feature phones including Jio Phone and the Jio Phone 2 were also announced during the AGMs and considering the trend, the telecom brand could unveil the feature phone. The first-ever Jio Phone was launched by Mukesh Ambani during the 40th Reliance Annual General Meeting held in July 2017 whereas the Jio Phone 2 was launched during the 41st Reliance Annual General Meeting held in July 2018.

The Jio Phone was launched for Rs 1500 whereas the Jio Phone 2 was launched for Rs 2999. The company had announced a lucrative offer with the Jio Phone, under which the buyers had to submit 1500 at the time of buying but the amount was refundable after three years. Because of this scheme, the JioPhone had many takers. However, with Jio Phone 2 no such offers were provided by the company.

Earlier, it was being speculated that the Jio Phone 3 would come with a MediaTek chipset, Google-based KaiOS, and with the 4G connectivity. But the report was outrightly denied by MediaTek and Reliance too didn't divulge any details about its speculated feature phone.

Coming back to the Reliance's 43rd Annual General Meeting, the event would be an online-only event. This would be the first time the AGM will be held virtually due to the coronavirus scare. "The 43rd annual meet will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 2 pm through video conferencing/other audio-visual means," RIL had said in a statement.

The Annual General Meeting would be streamed live on YouTube as well as on the company's website from 2 pm onwards. The real-time updates will also be shared on the company's official Twitter handle and Facebook account.

Reliance had also launched a chatbot called JioHaptik on WhatsApp, which would provide the latest updates about the meeting to the shareholders and the other participants. Users can save 91 79771 11111 to their contacts and send a message to get the latest updates about the event. It will answer all the queries about the AGM.