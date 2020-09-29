Reliance working on Jio Orbic Myra 5G phone: Report

Highlights Reliance Jio has reportedly listed three new phones on US FCC website.

All three smartphones are likely to come with stock Android.

Google had invested in Reliance Jio earlier this year.

Reliance Jio's partnership with Google, a rather strategic one, is seemingly materialising. The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company is pulling out all the stops to wrest the Indian tech market and its latest salvo against rivals could be Android-powered feature phones that might also have 5G connectivity.

Over and above the rumours we have been hearing, it is the first time we are seeing some concrete development. Reliance has listed three phones on US FCC website called Jio Orbic Myra 5G, Orbic Magic 5G, and Orbic Myra.

Going by the name, the first two devices - Jio Orbic Myra 5G and Orbic Magic 5G are going to be 5G handsets while the third one will settle for 4G connectivity. A listing on the FCC means the phone use Google's technology that needs clearance from the US government.

This is perhaps the low-cost Android that will power these phones. The FCC listings have revealed the three phones will run stock Android 10. However, the specifics of how this firmware will be low-cost and trimmed down in comparison with conventional Android and Android Go handsets is not clear.

Reliance had previously announced it is all geared up to launch its 5G network as and when the feasibility in India's commercial sector kicks in. As such, the two upcoming Android-powered phones will likely spearhead Jio's movement to popularise and democratise 5G connectivity in India.

The Jio Orbic Myra 5G, Orbic Magic 5G, and Orbic Myra are also likely to come preloaded with data tariff plans. Moreover, Reliance might be targeting December for the launch of these handsets.