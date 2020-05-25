Reliance's JioMart goes live in India: Will it survive in Amazon-Flipkart dominated market?

Highlights Reliance has finally released its e-commerce platform across India

Days after testing the JioMart in various parts of Maharashtra, Reliance has finally released its e-commerce platform across India. The e-commerce platform by Reliance aims at providing at grocery items across the country but with so many online-grocery stories already available in the market, will it survive the competition? Well, looking at Jio's past endeavors, it won't be too hard for the Reliance-owned company to carve a place for itself.

JioMart currently only offers grocery items on its platform and it is available in the web version. Reliance will hopefully launch a mobile version or the app soon. However, there is no official word about the same by the company.

So when you visit the JioMart website, you will be asked to enter your pin code to check whether JioMart is serviceable in your area or not. If it is delivering in your area, you will be allowed to proceed further and add items to your cart. JioMart has a wide range of essential items on its platform and the products there are much cheaper than your grocery store. There is also no cap on the number of products you order.

"We offer you the convenience of shopping everything that you need for your home be it fresh fruits & vegetables, rice, dals, oil, packaged food, dairy item, frozen, pet food, household cleaning items & personal care products from a single virtual store," the JioMart page reads.

Here's how you can order products through JioMart

Go to JioMart.com, enter your Pincode and if it is serviceable in your area, you will be directed to the main shopping page.

Add items to your cart from various categories including fruits and vegetables, flours dairy products etc and proceed to checkout.

When you reach the checkout page, you will be asked to enter your mobile number. Post which, JioMart will send you an OTP on your number.

Once you enter the OTP, you will be taken to a new page, where you will be asked to create an account on JioMart by filling up your details.

Once you create an account, you will be taken to the checkout page.

You can enter your address and make a payment there.

JioMart however mentions at the time of checkout that it might take upto two days to deliver the order, it can however get further delayed due to the surge in orders.

As the company claims, JioMart offers all grocery items at 5 per cent below MRP. It is even cheaper than what Amazon, Flipkart and even Zomato and Swiggy. JioMart also has a wide range of products as compared to other e-commerce sites and has no limit on orders.