Remove China Apps garners 1 million downloads in India, gets 4.8 stars on Google Play Store

Remove China Apps, an app that claims to identify and delete all the Chinese apps has crossed 1 million downloads on Google Play Store. The app has become increasingly popular on the Play Store owing to the growing friction between India and China. The Remove China Apps has been rated 4.8 stars on Google Play Store and it is currently one of the top apps.

As per the developers of the app, it has been developed for "educational purposes only". "This application is being developed for educational purposes only to identify the country of origin of a certain application(s), we do not promote or force people to uninstall any of the application(s). Detecting the country of origin is based on the market research but we do not guarantee for any correct/wrong information, so users should act only at their own will," the app description reads.

The app as the name suggests hunts down the apps developed by Chinese companies and further uninstalls it. The app went live on Google Play Store on May 17 and has been downloaded over 10 Lakh times since then.

Here is how the Remove China Apps functions

When you download the app from Google Play Store, it doesn't require you to sign up login to start functioning. Users can simply select "scan" and the app will automatically identify all the Chinese apps.

However, the app will only identify apps that have been downloaded from the Play Store or third party. It will not remove the pre-installed apps.

The app has been developed by Jaipur-based developers, OneTouchAppLabs.

The Remove China Apps is currently available for Android users and there is no clarity whether the iOS users will get this app anytime soon or not.

Earlier, another short video making platform Mitron surfaced on Google Play Store. The app was reportedly designed to take on Bytedance-owned TikTok, which has been battling controversies in India for quite some time now. It was downloaded more than five million times and received 4.8 ratings on Google Play Store.

TikTok had a bad run on the Play Store recently when it was downvoted to 1 star recently. However, Google got rid of over 8 million negative reviews from the app and the ratings went back to 4.8. A lot of users across the country had also uninstalled the app.