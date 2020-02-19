Reno 3 Pro to sport four rear cameras, teases Oppo ahead of India launch

Highlights Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch is set for March 2.

The smartphone originally launched in China last year.

The Reno 3 Pro will pack four rear cameras, as per the new teaser.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be launched in India on March 2 and the company is busy building the hype around it. Ahead of its scheduled launch, the Reno 3 Pro has now been teased to pack a quad-camera setup at the rear. The vertically-aligned four cameras on the Reno 3 Pro look identical to the China variant - although the graphic resolution could be different. Unlike the China variant, the Indian variant of the Reno 3 Pro is tipped to pack a 64-megapixel main camera at the back. This is one of the many differences that Oppo has made to the Reno 3 Pro meant for the Indian market - but more on this later.

The camera information comes from the latest teaser posted by Oppo India's official Twitter account. However, it does not tell us about the information of sensors. If we go by some recent reports, there will be a 64-megapixel main camera instead of the 48-megapixel one seen on the China variant. The rest of the camera sensors are likely to be the same as those on Reno 3 Pro's China model - a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing lens.

#OPPOReno3Pro with the World's First 44MP #DualPunchHole Camera is equipped to let you experience clarity like never before.

Know more: https://t.co/Umdka7n4Mlpic.twitter.com/BMSyE7Tbzt OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) February 18, 2020

The teaser also shows the Reno 3 Pro in its entirety, revealing the final design. The Reno 3 Pro will have curved edges with a metallic rim around the body. The back of the smartphone is glossy, meaning the material used could be glass or, at least, 'glastick' (faux glass). It is in Blue colour, which is likely one of many variants that we could see on the launch date. These two design elements are also seen in the smartphone's China model. The display has a punch-hole design - something Oppo already confirmed via its teasers and a promotional video, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, shared previously. What is also confirmed is the 44-megapixel sensor that will reside in a dual punch-hole setup on the front.

That said, all the aforementioned differences are not as big as the lack of 5G on the Indian unit of Reno 3 Pro. Oppo Reno 3 Pro is sold in China with support for 5G, owing to the availability of necessary infrastructure in the region. In India, on the other hand, Oppo seems unconvinced, which is why the Reno 3 Pro will come with support for up to 4G networks in India. Interestingly, the Oppo spin-off Realme is set to launch India's first 5G phone on February 24 - beating Vivo's IQOO by one day in grabbing the title.