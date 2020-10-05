Report reveals Airtel best for playing games and watching videos, Jio best at 4G coverage

Highlights Airtel topped video experience, download speed experience, voice app experience, and gaming experience in September 2020.

Jio still reigns over where 4G availability and 4G coverage is concerned.

Vi has emerged as the top operator for uploading speed experience.

Airtel has emerged as the operator to beat where Video Experience, Games Experience, Voice App Experience, and Download Speed Experience are concerned, according to Open Signal's findings which reports on consumer mobile experience. These findings reflect the consumer experience for September 2020.

Reliance Jio has retained its position for 4G Availability and 4G Coverage Experience, while ownership of best Upload Speed Experience has been claimed by freshly rebranded Vi.

According to Open Signal's report, Airtel has bagged maximum awards, it has made its mark for the best gaming experience on mobile. This measure of the mobile experience analyses how the multiplayer mobile Games Experience is affected by mobile network conditions including latency, packet loss, and jitter to determine the impact on gameplay. The higher the score, the less likely it is that users feel that their experience was marred by cellular connectivity issues.

Further, Airtel has the fastest downloading speed at 10.4 Mbps. Users of the Vodafone/Idea network observed average download speeds that were only 0.3 Mbps below those seen by their counterparts on Airtel, as per the report.

Airtel has won the Video Experience award for the fourth time in a row and this time around it was the only operator to place in the Good (55-65) category for this measure of the mobile experience. This was followed by Vi who rose from 2.4 points to 3.4 points.

Reliance Jio continues to reign over the 4G Availability and 4G coverage area. Open Signal notes that Jio has topped on 4G availability and coverage since April 2017 when it first started reporting on consumer experience.

The upload speed experience chart has been topped by Vi, created from the merger of Vodafone and Idea, Vi has a score of 3.5 Mbps  beating second-placed Airtel by 0.7 Mbps. The average upload speeds observed by our Vi users were 1.3 Mbps faster than those seen by their Jio counterparts, notes Open Signal.



