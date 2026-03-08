Acerpure Pro Classic (AP352) review: A capable air purifier that punches above its price

The Acerpure Pro Classic (AP352) feels like a device trying hard to make clean air accessible without feeling like a luxury purchase. At roughly ₹9,990 on Acerpure’s official store, nearly half its original list price, it offers an appealing mix of performance, features and simplicity, even if it does some things better than others.

Right out of the box, the AP352 is unassuming. It’s a tall, cylindrical unit dressed in matte white plastic, with a perforated body that hints at airflow but avoids looking like a gadget. On my testing desk, it blended into the room rather than dominating it, which will matter if you don’t want domestic tech to stand out.

Design and day-to-day use

The Acerpure’s minimalist aesthetic extends to its controls. A tactile touch panel sits atop, displaying real-time air quality and offering quick access to five speed settings. It’s intuitive enough that a quick glance will tell you what’s happening, whether the air is “good” or creeping closer to “unhealthy.” There’s no accompanying app or smart home integration, so if you want remote control or automation, you’ll need to look elsewhere. For many users, though, simplicity is refreshing.

Physically, the build feels solid. At about 4.2kg, it isn’t featherlight, but moving it between rooms isn’t a chore. The dimensions give it a sturdy footprint that doesn’t wobble when brushed against. You’ll only find it in white, a matter of personal taste, but one that leans safe rather than striking.

Filtration and performance

The AP352’s headline stat is a 3-in-1 HEPA filter capable of trapping 99.9 per cent of PM2.5 particles and formaldehyde. In the short time I had with it, the unit indeed cut particulate levels noticeably in a medium-sized room up to around 46m². In dust tests, the unit cycled until the onboard sensor registered an air quality improvement, and the change was visible on its display. Formaldehyde and volatile organic compounds are harder for consumers to measure at home, but the inclusion of activated carbon with an anti-formaldehyde coating is a welcome touch in an otherwise budget-friendly device.

The claimed CADR of 324m³/h (cubic metres per hour) positions the AP352 competitively with similarly priced purifiers, delivering brisk circulation on higher settings. On the lowest fan speed, it’s whisper-quiet, making it suitable for bedrooms or offices.

Living with it

Acerpure ships the unit with a single filter installed. Replacement costs will matter long term, though the company doesn’t bury any surprises here: filters are expected to require periodic changing like any other purifier. There’s a one-year standard warranty plus an additional free year, which adds peace of mind.

What the AP352 lacks in bells and whistles it makes up for with practicality. There’s no voice control, no app, no Alexa or Google Home support. But there is a real-time air quality readout, responsive fan speeds based on sensor input, and a generally solid cleaning performance for everyday home use.

Verdict

The Acerpure pro classic (AP352) doesn’t redefine the category, but it doesn’t have to. It offers dependable performance, a pleasant user experience and solid air cleaning at a price point that undercuts many rivals. It will suit folks who want straightforward purification without navigating smart features they’ll never use.

If all you need is cleaner air with minimal fuss, this is a capable choice. If you want a connected ecosystem, deeper analytics or advanced automation, you’ll find richer options elsewhere.