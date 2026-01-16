Amkette XS Series Flow and Natural review: Two very different answers to the same desk problem

Most mouse reviews assume everyone works the same way. Flat desk. Neutral wrist. Nine-hour day that somehow never turns into twelve. That’s not reality, especially if your desk has slowly turned into a multi-device control centre like mine has.

I’ve been switching between two mice from Amkette’s XS Series: the Flow Wireless Mouse and the Natural Wireless Mouse. They share internals, price sensitivity, and ambition. But they solve comfort in very different ways. One leans into versatility and flair. The other prioritises wrist survival.

Advertisement

Same family, different philosophies

At first glance, these two mice look like siblings raised in different cities.

The XS Flow is wide, sculpted, and unapologetically modern, complete with RGB lighting and a horizontal scroll wheel. It feels like it belongs next to a mechanical keyboard and an ultrawide monitor.

The XS Natural goes the opposite route. It’s vertical, compact, and quietly serious. No lighting drama here. Its entire reason for existing is to reduce strain during long hours of work.

Both support multi-device switching over 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth, both use silent Kailh switches, and both are rechargeable over USB-C. Where they differ is how they want your hand to sit.

The Flow: a productivity mouse that moonlights as a desk flex

Advertisement

The XS Flow is designed for people who live in spreadsheets, timelines, and browser tabs. The horizontal scroll wheel is the standout feature here. Once you get used to it, going back to shift-scroll feels clumsy.

The shape fills your palm, and at 112g, it has a reassuring heft without feeling slow. The silent clicks are genuinely quiet, which makes them ideal for shared spaces or late-night work sessions. DPI tops out at 3200, which is more than enough for productivity and casual creative work.

RGB lighting is present, but restrained. It doesn’t scream gamer. It just quietly glows, which adds personality without turning your desk into a spaceship.

Battery life from the 600mAh cell is solid. I went days without thinking about charging, which is exactly what you want from a wireless mouse.

Advertisement

The Natural: the mouse your wrist will thank you for

The XS Natural takes a little longer to get used to, especially if you’ve never used a vertical mouse before. The first hour feels odd. The first day feels deliberate. By the end of the week, going back to a traditional mouse feels wrong.

The vertical grip keeps your wrist in a more neutral position, which noticeably reduces strain during long writing or editing sessions. At 95g, it’s lighter than the Flow and easier to reposition frequently.

It skips RGB entirely, which fits its personality. This is a mouse for people who value comfort over aesthetics. The 800mAh battery is larger than the Flow’s, and it shows. Charging feels infrequent enough that you stop checking battery levels altogether.

The horizontal scroll wheel is also present here, which is a pleasant surprise on a mouse this focused on ergonomics.

Multi-device switching that actually works

Both mice handle multi-device setups well. Switching between a laptop, tablet, and desktop is quick and reliable, with clear indicator lights that tell you exactly where you are connected.

This matters more than spec sheets suggest. If you work across devices daily, frictionless switching stops being a feature and starts being a requirement.

Advertisement

Performance and sensors: sensible, not showy

Neither mouse is trying to compete with esports gear, and that’s fine. The optical sensors are accurate and consistent on most surfaces. Tracking feels predictable, and cursor movement remains stable even at higher DPI settings.

For work, browsing, light creative tasks, and casual gaming, performance is more than adequate.

Which one should you buy?

This comes down to how your body feels at the end of the day.

If you want one mouse that does everything, looks good doing it, and adds horizontal scrolling to your workflow, the XS Series Flow at ₹1,799 makes sense. It’s a productivity-first mouse with just enough flair to feel modern.

If you spend long hours at your desk and have even the slightest wrist discomfort, the XS Series Natural at ₹1,599 is the smarter choice. It prioritises ergonomics without sacrificing features, and once your hand adjusts, it’s hard to go back.