Apple AirPods Pro 3 review: Still the earbuds to beat

The third generation of Apple's wildly popular AirPods Pro are here. While they might look familiar, a host of internal upgrades, including superior noise cancelling and new health features, make them a significant step up from their predecessors and a formidable competitor in the premium earbud market.

Familiar Looks, Refined Comfort

It has been three years since the last update, but Apple has maintained its "if it ain't broke" design philosophy. The AirPods Pro 3 are still only available in that signature glossy white. You would be hard-pressed to spot the visual differences between these and the previous two generations without a close inspection.

However, Apple has subtly reshaped the earbuds. This small tweak alters how they sit in your ear, providing a more comfortable and secure fit for longer listening periods of three hours or more. With five sizes of silicone tips included, most users should find a perfect seal. It is worth noting, though, that if you have never got on with in-ear silicone tips, these are unlikely to change your mind.

Smarter Than Ever

The core functionality remains intuitive. A squeeze of the stalk controls playback, a swipe adjusts the volume, and removing an earbud automatically pauses your music. These new AirPods also gain features recently rolled out to older models, such as using them as a remote shutter for your iPhone's camera.

A noteworthy addition is the live translation feature within the Translate app. While currently limited to a handful of languages, it performs well in simple conversations. Its main drawback is that the person you are speaking with must read or listen to the translation from your iPhone, making it more practical for one-way audio, like public announcements or museum guides.

The most significant new hardware feature is the inclusion of heart rate sensors. Similar to Apple's fitness-focused Powerbeats Pro 2, these sensors can track your heart rate during workouts initiated from the Fitness app and some third-party applications. In testing, the readings were comparable to those from a Garmin sports watch and an Apple Watch. Coupled with an improved IP57 water resistance rating, the AirPods Pro 3 are now a much more viable option for exercise, capable of withstanding both rain and sweat.

Sound and Silence

The audio quality of the AirPods Pro 3 represents a clear enhancement. The soundstage is noticeably wider, giving music a more expansive and immersive feel. The bass is powerful yet well-controlled, and the overall sound is detailed and balanced across various genres. While some might find the audio a little too clinical, lacking the warmth of some rivals, few earbuds at this price point sound better. Apple's spatial audio for films remains a standout feature, offering an impressive surround sound experience with compatible content.

The most dramatic improvement comes in the form of noise cancellation. Apple claims it is twice as effective as the already excellent AirPods Pro 2, a statement that holds up to scrutiny. The new model impressively dampens street noise, almost on a par with high-end over-ear headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM6. They also do an excellent job of reducing higher frequency sounds, such as keyboard clicks and nearby conversations, making them a godsend for commuters and office workers.

Apple's transparency mode continues to be best in class, allowing you to hear your surroundings so naturally it feels like you are not wearing earbuds at all. Call quality is also superb, with my voice coming through clearly even in noisy environments.

Battery and Sustainability

Battery life sees a welcome boost, now offering up to eight hours of playback with noise-cancelling enabled. This is highly competitive and sufficient for most users' daily needs. The compact charging case provides an additional two full charges, for a total of 24 hours of listening time. A quick five-minute charge provides an hour of playback.

A significant downside is the lack of repairability. The earbuds received a zero out of ten for repairability from iFixit, and while Apple offers a battery service, it comes at a cost. On a more positive note, the AirPods Pro 3 and their case are constructed from 40% recycled materials.

The Verdict

Priced at Rs 25,900, the AirPods Pro 3 are a masterful refinement of an already winning formula. The improvements to comfort, battery life, and sound quality are all welcome. The addition of water resistance and heart rate monitoring makes them a genuine option for fitness enthusiasts.

The standout feature, however, is the astonishingly effective noise cancellation, which elevates them into the top tier of wireless earbuds. While the clinical sound signature might not please every audiophile, the overall package is incredibly compelling. For iPhone users, the seamless integration and advanced features make the AirPods Pro 3 the best true wireless earbuds you can buy.