Apple iPad Air M3 review: Familiar brilliance, incremental gains

Last year, Apple’s iPad Air with the M2 chipset made a compelling argument that premium performance didn’t have to mean breaking the bank on a Pro model. Now, the iPad Air returns with Apple’s latest M3 chipset. At first glance, the iPad Air M3 feels disappointingly similar to its predecessor. But incremental as this update might be, Apple’s subtle refinements keep it comfortably positioned as the best-value “pro-lite” iPad you can buy right now.

The design remains untouched with sleek aluminium edges, thin bezels, and familiar colour options. The brilliant 13-inch Liquid Retina LCD display still peaks at 600 nits with impressive clarity. However, it’s a missed opportunity as Apple continues to reserve the more vivid OLED displays for the Pro lineup, meaning deeper blacks and richer colours remain a Pro-exclusive perk.

Performance-wise, the jump from M2 to M3 isn’t immediately apparent. Day-to-day tasks browsing, gaming, and editing 4K video, feel similarly snappy. Yet, there’s no denying the M3 chipset brings additional future-proofing. Demanding apps like Procreate, LumaFusion, and Final Cut Pro remain effortlessly smooth. For most users upgrading from an older model, performance feels transformative, while existing M2 owners won’t see enough improvement to justify a switch.

Battery life is predictably great, with Apple’s reliable 10-hour-plus claim holding true even with intensive use. Surprisingly, power-hungry apps like Procreate drain less battery compared to the M2, suggesting improved efficiency under heavy workloads.

Cameras remain unchanged. A single 12MP rear sensor and a capable 12MP front camera with Centre Stage technology. They’re good enough for casual use, but don’t expect iPhone-like quality or advanced camera setups.

One notable new addition is Apple’s integrated AI tools, known as Apple Intelligence. These smart features, previously requiring updates, now come pre-installed. Tools like Image Playground and writing enhancements make the iPad Air M3 a stronger productivity companion, especially appealing for students, writers, or creatives who frequently jot notes or sketch ideas.

Apple Pencil Pro compatibility remains a highlight, providing artists and professionals exceptional precision and handy gestures like double-tap tool switching. However, the 13-inch model might feel unwieldy for portability; note-takers and travellers might prefer the more manageable 11-inch option.

Priced again at ₹59,900, Apple has sensibly maintained value without inflating costs, reinforcing its unbeatable appeal as an affordable entry point to pro-level iPads.

Overall, the iPad Air M3 isn’t revolutionary. Yet it’s precisely this refinement that makes it Apple’s most balanced tablet: powerful, practical, and sensibly priced. It’s an incremental upgrade, but a reliable winner nonetheless.