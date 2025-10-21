Aquaguard Ritz Pro review: A smarter take on clean Water

In an age where every home appliance wants to call itself “smart,” water purifiers are finally catching up. The Aquaguard Enrich Ritz Pro, priced at ₹20,999, feels like a solid step forward for Eureka Forbes, a product that blends everyday utility with a genuine dose of tech intelligence.

Design and Build

At first glance, the Ritz Pro looks sleek and deliberate. The stainless steel tank is a standout decision. It doesn’t just feel premium; it genuinely keeps the stored water fresher than the standard plastic alternatives. The unit itself can sit on a counter or mount on a wall, with a compact footprint (32 x 27.8 x 48 cm) that won’t hijack your kitchen aesthetic. The glossy finish and subtle LED indicators give it a clean, modern look, a nice departure from the sterile white boxes we’ve come to associate with purifiers.

Smart Features That Actually Matter

The “smart” part isn’t just a buzzword here. Through its IoT connectivity, you get a live view of water quality, filter life, and even input/output TDS levels via the Aquaguard app. Automatic service alerts are handy, but what really elevates this device is the hydration monitor, which tracks your daily water intake, and the Health Check system, which scans purifier health in real time. The fake filter detection system feels like a quiet win for consumers, tackling a problem most never knew they had.

Purification and Performance

Under the hood, the Ritz Pro uses a 9-stage purification process that combines RO and UV technology, along with a Mega Sediment Filter and Active Copper cartridge. The copper integration isn’t just marketing, it does give the water a subtly crisper taste. The purifier handles up to 2000 mg/L TDS levels comfortably, and its water-saving RO system recovers about 40% of water, which is an improvement over the waste-heavy systems of the past.

The standout, though, is the 2-year filter life. Most purifiers need attention annually, but this one promises double that. It’s the kind of long-term reliability that makes a difference in busy households.

Verdict

The Aquaguard Ritz Pro isn’t reinventing how you drink water, but it does refine it with practicality and polish. With smart alerts, longer filter life, and a build that genuinely feels premium, this purifier earns its “smart” label. At ₹20,999, it’s the kind of investment that pays you back every time you take a sip.