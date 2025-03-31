Assassin’s Creed Shadows review: Feudal Japan at last, worth the wait?

Assassin’s Creed finally arrives in feudal Japan, an era fans have clamoured for nearly two decades. With Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Ubisoft Quebec attempts to balance stealth and combat while grounding its story in the Sengoku period’s war-torn landscape. Does it deliver the fresh experience we’ve waited for, or does it simply wrap familiar mechanics in a shiny new kimono?

Narrative: Old Tales, New Faces

Shadows plunges you into the lives of two compelling leads: the stealthy shinobi Naoe and the formidable samurai Yasuke. Their journey through a land plagued by corrupt bureaucrats and merciless warlords feels instantly familiar, evoking classic samurai cinema by Akira Kurosawa and novels like James Clavell’s Shogun. While its plot won’t stun you with originality, the rich interplay between Naoe’s quiet cunning and Yasuke’s steadfast honour adds genuine emotional depth.

The narrative unfolds region by region in self-contained chapters, echoing the structure of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla but with tighter pacing and fewer filler missions. Conspiracy threads tie neatly into the chaos of the Sengoku era, offering intrigue without unnecessary complexity. While not groundbreaking, the storyline’s thematic authenticity makes Shadows more immersive than recent franchise entries.

Gameplay: Streamlined Exploration, Thoughtful Progression

Gone are the cluttered quest logs and bloated skill trees; Shadows builds upon Mirage’s tighter focus, presenting a more streamlined and enjoyable progression system. Missions appear on a neatly organised board, clearly outlining targets and objectives, though this clarity sometimes sacrifices organic discovery.

Scouting locations demands real exploration, aided only slightly by in-game scouts who offer limited assistance. This method forces players into active deduction rather than waypoint-chasing, promoting genuine curiosity and discovery. The lush open world invites exploration without overwhelming players with endless checklists. Activities ranging from simple fetch quests to exciting horseback archery challenges provide meaningful upgrades without overstaying their welcome.

The hideout returns from previous games, offering resource management and minor customisation without becoming a chore. Collectibles pour in effortlessly through exploration, ensuring you’re never starved for aesthetic choices, even if decorating your base isn’t your thing.

Combat and Stealth: A Tale of Two Styles

Combat in Shadows is tougher, more deliberate, and undeniably satisfying. Yasuke’s brute strength shines through his explosive moveset, devastating multiple foes effortlessly. His heavy attacks genuinely feel powerful, making him possibly the series’ most satisfying combatant yet. Unfortunately, his limited stealth and climbing capabilities restrict his versatility.

Naoe is Shadows’ true standout. As a shinobi, stealth and agility are her forte, making sneaking through enemy castles and silently eliminating targets feel deeply rewarding. Returning mechanics like double assassinations and Eagle Sense blend seamlessly with new abilities such as prone crawling and dodge maneuvers, offering perhaps the most polished stealth gameplay in the series’ history.

However, the imbalance between protagonists is notable. Naoe’s stealth gameplay proves significantly more useful throughout Shadows, while Yasuke’s brute force often feels situational, impressive but less universally practical.

Presentation: Stunning Visuals, Solid Performance

Shadows’ depiction of 16th-century Japan is spectacular. Seasonal variations and dynamic weather systems lend breathtaking authenticity, making every exploration feel rewarding. Notably bug-free for such a vast open world, it’s evident that Ubisoft Quebec invested in polishing this experience thoroughly.

Final Verdict

Assassin’s Creed Shadows doesn’t revolutionise Ubisoft’s formula; instead, it trims the fat and delivers precisely what longtime fans desire. The setting is beautifully realised, stealth and combat are more purposeful, and exploration feels genuinely rewarding rather than obligatory. Though the story adheres closely to well-worn tropes, the chemistry between Naoe and Yasuke offers enough depth to remain compelling.

This isn’t the perfect Assassin’s Creed, nor is it a radical reinvention. But Shadows is proof that careful refinement can breathe new life into familiar mechanics. For franchise veterans and samurai enthusiasts alike, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is undeniably worth your time.