Asus ExpertBook B7 review: A 'flippable' choice for a flexible professional

Professional laptops have long been pretty straightforward and sturdy. The laptops are supposed to be reliable, even in challenging situations. Asus has introduced a grand line-up of professional laptops with the aim of taking on prominent players in the segment. We got to experience one of the top options in the line-up, ExpertBook B7.

The Asus ExpertBook B7 is a laptop that combines power, performance, and privacy in a rather sleek package. It gets a flippable 360° display and there's a strong focus on security features. But does it stand its ground against the Dells and HPs. Let's analyze and tell you what you'll get with the B7.

Performance

The Asus Expertbook B7 is a professional laptop with impressive specs. It has a top-of-the-line Intel Core i7-1260P Alder Lake processor with 12 cores and 16 threads, making it a powerhouse for demanding tasks. The Windows 11 Pro operating system is optimized for business use and the 16 GB DDR5 SDRAM memory ensures smooth multitasking. The laptop also boasts a high-performance score with a single-core score of 1491 and an impressive Crypto Score of 3273.

Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, the laptop is 5G-enabled and has WiFi 6E, providing fast and reliable internet access. The display is a standout feature with a 360°-flippable design, and the 16:10 aspect ratio is great for professional work. The laptop also comes with the ASUS Pen and the trackpad, although small, is functional. The keypad is sturdy, with a good amount of travel, and is clicky.

Privacy

One of the standout privacy features of the Asus Expertbook B7 is the built-in ASUS Private View. This feature allows you to keep your information confidential in open spaces by blocking outsiders from looking in at viewing angles beyond 45°. It is enabled with a simple touch of a button, making it a great choice for professionals who value privacy. Overall, the Asus Expertbook B7 is a high-quality laptop that is built for demanding work and offers a good balance of performance and privacy.

Verdict

In conclusion, the Asus Expertbook B7 is a well-rounded laptop that caters to the needs of professionals. Its powerful Intel Core i7-1260P Alder Lake processor, Windows 11 Pro operating system, and 360° flippable display make it a great option for demanding work.

The built-in ASUS Private View adds an extra layer of security, ensuring that sensitive information is protected even in crowded open spaces. On the downside, the small trackpad may not be to everyone's liking, but it does its job well. The laptop may not be ideal for media consumption, but it is built for professional work and excels in that regard. In summary, the Asus Expertbook B7 is a strong choice for professionals who demand a combination of performance, style, and security.