ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (2026) review: Business-class performance, in a sleek package

For decades, business and workstation laptops have been many things: reliable, practical, and sturdy, but they have stopped being exciting. The same bulky design, limited colour options, and it meets the checklist of IT requirements rather than catering to other professions. However, Asus’s latest ExpertBook Ultra (2026) offers something unique for enterprise or business-related work.

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The Asus ExpertBook Ultra (2026) is extremely Slim compared to traditional work laptops; it's more refined than utilitarian, and offers enough horsepower to manage heavy workloads without the bulk. The ExpertBook Ultra is Asus making a clear argument that the work machine you carry every day deserves to be something you actually want to open.

Priced at Rs. 2,39,990, the Asus ExpertBook Ultra (2026) has several impressive features, including a Tandem OLED display, Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor, AI-powered features, and much more that challenge several high-end workstation laptops, including MacBooks.

We have been using the Asus ExpertBook Ultra (2026) for over two weeks, and here’s what we think about this laptop and if it's worth buying or not.

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ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (2026) review: Design, keyboard and trackpad

Unlike any other business laptop, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (2026) breaks the decades-old design and brings a refreshingly premium design that fits seamlessly into the boardroom. It brings a sleek design that measures 10.9mm and weighs 1.1 kg with the Tandem OLED. In addition, it has a compact 14-inch size, making it easy to carry.

The laptop has an Aerospace Grade AZ31B magnesium-aluminium alloy build that makes it lightweight and durable. ASUS has applied a nano-ceramic coating on top of the metal, offering a soft, ultra-matte finish and a grippy texture. Due to the reason, the laptop did not attract any fingerprints, scratches, or dust. As we used the laptop, it did not require daily cleaning apart from the display. Furthermore, the hinge also feels strong and stable.

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In addition, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (2026) offers an impressive port selection consisting of two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, USB Type-A, USB Type-C, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition, you also get a USB-to-LAN (Ethernet) adapter in the laptop's box for the wired internet connection.

Coming to the keyboard and touchpad experience, the usage remained impressively smooth with 1.5mm of key travel and a familiar layout, offering a comfortable and responsive typing experience. We put the device through testing with our day-to-day activities, including news article writing, review writing, copy editing, etc.

In addition, it also offers backlighting options, enabling you to work even in a dark environment. Therefore, the keyword is well-suited for professionals who spend hours typing on a daily basis.

The touch experience is also smooth, as it offers enough space to interact comfortably with Windows gestures and everyday navigation.



ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (2026) review: Display

The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (2026) features a 14-inch flagship 3K Tandem OLED display that offers a 120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 1400nits HDR peak brightness. Coming to the viewing and daily usage experience, the laptop offers impressive visuals with crisp sharpness. The colours are so vibrant that makes any OTT film or series more immersive, with rich contrast and lifelike detail.

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Therefore, if you’re streaming HDR content, browsing, or editing photos, the display offers an enjoyable viewing experience. Its high peak brightness also ensures good visibility even in brightly lit environments or even in direct sunlight conditions. The 120Hz panel also offers smooth interaction, and the touch display is also quite responsive. However, the laptop does not feature a 360-degree hinge; the touch functionality feels limited.

Overall, for day-to-day usage, the display offers a premium experience whether you're working on documents, attending meetings, or binge-watching shows.

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (2026) review: Performance

Under the hood, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (2026) comes with an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor paired with Intel Arc Graphics. In addition, it offers up to 64GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD, which looks quite impressive on paper.

Now, as a workstation laptop, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (2026) offers excellent performance, conjuring our day-to-day activities, including browsing with multiple tabs, writing long-form articles on Google Docs, running AI tools, and simultaneously running interview videos, music, or sometimes Netflix in the background. This beast effortlessly handled demanding tasks, allowing smooth switching between applications without stutters or slowdown.

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Alongside heavy-duty tasks, we also ran games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Warzone on the laptop, and the experience remained smooth, making it an ideal fit for casual gamers apart from work usage. Its thermal performance is also impressive, as we did not experience many major heating issues even after straight 8 to 9 hours of usage.

Therefore, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (2026) impressively serves the purpose as a workstation or business laptop, making it a dependable choice for professionals who require powerful performance, seamless multitasking, and premium build quality.

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (2026) review: Battery life

The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (2026) is equipped with a 70Wh battery that supports 90W charging. In real-world use, the laptop offers impressive battery life, running up to 12 hours with constant usage. Therefore, you can expect all-day usage without worrying about reaching for the charger frequently.

Coming to the charge time, the laptop takes about an hour to fully charge, which, in our opinion, is quite fast.

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (2026) review: Verdict

Overall, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (2026) is an impressive workstation laptop; it combines premium design, impressive portability, a stunning Tandem OLED display, and workstation-grade performance into a remarkably slim package.

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The laptop effortlessly handled demanding productivity workloads, delivered excellent battery life of up to 12 hours, remained thermally efficient during extended sessions, and offered a smooth typing experience. While the touch display feels somewhat underutilised due to the lack of a 360-degree hinge, and the integrated Intel Arc graphics aren't meant for serious gaming, these are relatively minor compromises considering the laptop's primary audience.

Priced at Rs 2, 39,990, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (2026) is premium, but a reliable investment.