Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
reviews
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2026) Review: Maximum Power, Heavy Weight, Heavier Price

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2026) Review: Maximum Power, Heavy Weight, Heavier Price

The ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2026) sets a new benchmark for gaming laptops with desktop-grade performance and premium features. Despite its heavy weight and high price, it delivers exceptional gaming and creative capabilities for Indian users.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 6:30 PM IST
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2026) Review: Maximum Power, Heavy Weight, Heavier PriceASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2026) Review

The ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2026) represents the absolute peak of modern gaming hardware. Built for users who demand unyielding, desktop-grade performance, this machine proves that you simply cannot cram any more raw power into a retail laptop chassis. With pricing starting at ₹4,89,990 for the RTX 5080 variant and stretching up to ₹6,99,990 for the fully loaded RTX 5090 model, it carries a staggering price tag to match its flagship specifications.
But, does that mean it is flawless? Should you spend a vehicle’s worth of money on a gaming laptop? We will tell you in this review.

Advertisement

Design, Display, and Build


The SCAR 18 makes an immediate impression through its physical presence. Tipping the scales at a heavy 3.73 kg, portability takes a back seat to sheer hardware capacity. This is a heavy-duty chassis meant to sit on a desk as a moveable workstation. Carrying it around the house and up the office stairs was enough for my fitness tracker to register a “workout”.

ASUS leans into its signature aesthetic with complete RGB lighting. The customisable Aura Sync system includes a bold wrap-around light bar along the chassis, a glowing ROG lid logo, an AniMe Vision lighting element, and per-key backlighting across the keyboard.

Advertisement

The visual highlights continue on the centrepiece: an 18-inch 4K Mini LED ROG Nebula HDR panel. Featuring a 3840×2400 resolution, a smooth 240Hz refresh rate, over 2,000 local dimming zones, and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, image quality is exceptional. Offering 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, Dolby Vision support, and an anti-glare, low-reflection (AGLR) coating, the display caters equally well to high-end gaming and precision creative work such as photo and video editing.

Performance: Pure Graphical Domination

Under the hood sits the highest possible graphics configuration available in any regular retail laptop: NVIDIA’s flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM, running at a fully unlocked maximum 175W TGP. It is paired with Intel’s top-tier Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor, with 64GB of high-speed DDR5 RAM and fast PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Advertisement

During testing via Xbox Game Pass, we ran several demanding AAA titles including Starfield, Forza Horizon 5, and Gears 5. Playing at native resolution with maximum graphics settings produced buttery-smooth frame rates without a single drop or stutter. Beyond gaming, this top-spec RTX 5090 GPU and 24GB VRAM buffer make the SCAR 18 an absolute beast for heavy video editing, effortlessly scrubbing through multi-cam 4K and 8K RAW timelines in DaVinci Resolve or Adobe Premiere Pro. The expanded end-to-end vapour chamber and Tri-Fan cooling system keep thermal throttling at bay.

Battery Life and Charging

Running peak components demands a lot of power. While ASUS fits a large 90Wh battery, battery longevity remains severely restricted; intense AAA gaming or heavy video rendering drains the cell in approximately an hour.

Juicing up the laptop requires the included 450W AC power adapter. Much like the main laptop body, this power brick is heavy and bulky, adding considerable extra weight if you decide to take your setup on the road.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

  • Peak mobile graphics possible in a retail laptop with an unlocked 175W RTX 5090
  • Exceptional performance for both AAA gaming and heavy 4K/8K video editing
  • Bright, highly colour-accurate 18-inch 4K 240Hz Mini LED display
  • Extensive, highly customizable Aura Sync RGB lighting setup

Cons:

Advertisement
  • Extremely steep flagship price tag (₹4,89,990 to ₹6,99,990 in India)
  • 3.73 kg chassis weight and massive 450W charging brick severely limit portability
  • Strong competition from rival 18-inch desktop replacement laptops

Verdict

The ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2026) is a statement piece for users who want ultimate power and top-of-the-line specifications in a single unit. It offers an elite 4K Mini LED display, unmatched frame rates, and incredible capability for heavy creative workflows like video editing.

However, achieving this level of performance demands a massive financial investment, starting at ₹4,89,990 and topping out at ₹6,99,990 in India, alongside restricted portability due to its substantial weight. If you need a movable desktop replacement and budget is no object, it stands as one of the most capable gaming and creative machines on the market today.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 5, 2026 6:30 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more