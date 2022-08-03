Blaupunkt 65-inch Ultra HD 4K LED TV review: Literally a bang for the buck

What does it take to decide on a good TV? To be honest, just two things - the screen size, and the price. And if I was to sum up this review in just one line, it’s this - Blaupunkt’s 65-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is one that you can most definitely consider if you are out looking for a good TV that’s not going to break your bank.

Blaupunkt is a brand that’s been around for a while. For the longest time, they’ve been known more for their audio products. And it’s not that it has strayed away from the devices it is known for, Blaupunkt has also stepped into the smart TV space.

The smart TV space in India is already quite crowded. You have Thompson, TCL, Acer, Realme, Xiaomi, Redmi, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, Philips, and a few more, with all these brands offering some great TVs at very competitive prices. While Samsung, Sony, Philips, and the likes are more about premium offerings, there are plenty of options for people looking to buy a smart TV without having to spend a bomb.

Blaupunkt comes in somewhere in the middle. The Blaupunkt 65-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV that we reviewed is priced at Rs 55,999. This is not a bad price point at all given the screen quality and the speakers.

The smart TV comes suited with Android TV OS and the remote has dedicated shortkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play. The device also supports more than 6,000 apps and games like Hotstar Disney+, Zee5, Sony LIV, etc. The usual suspects. The remote features a button for voice control and access and you can use Google Assistant to do your bidding on the device.

The Blaupunkt 65-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV has two main things you’d write home about, as we’ve mentioned before, the screen and the speakers. The screen on this TV is a Ultra HD 65-inch one with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), HDR10+ support, along with 450 nits of brightness. The display is also bezel-less, so what you get is a big, glorious screen for all your content.

We mounted the Blaupunkt 65-inch TV on the wall to get the best view and we’d recommend that this is perhaps the best way to use it. The colours on the screen are punchy, with lush reds, oranges, and deep blacks, at points it did seem a tad saturated but this is not unusual. The Blaupunkt 65-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV offers a lot of customisation options for picture mode so you can always play around with it to suit your taste. We prefer the movie mode for most content which allows for a lot of colour and is plenty bright even in daylight situations.

The screen did feel a little washed out at times when the room’s lights were shining right on it, but this is not a problem per say. The most ideal way to watch content is with dim lights, it’s not that you will be watching anything with bright lights flooding the room. But having said that, the TV holds up, in most lighting conditions and it also offers a 60Hz refresh rate, so if you were to hook this up for gaming, it will deliver. It won’t deliver excellently, but it will deliver.

Now, the second thing that makes Blaupunkt 65-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV a good choice for most is its speakers. The smart TV features four 60W speakers supported by Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround. So, what does that mean in simple language? The sound is REALLY good. Over our time with this Balupunkt TV, not once did we have to raise the volume over a basic 27-30, and that too was quite loud and booming. While listening to music on it, we pushed the volume up to 40 which was plenty (and more) loud and could clearly be heard across the house.

For connectivity, the Blaupunkt 65-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV has 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. It features built-in dual band WiFi (2.4GHz/5GHz) and supports Bluetooth 5.0.

The Blaupunkt 65-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is easy to set up. Of course, if you were to wall-mount it, as we suggest you should, you’d need help. But if you have enough table-space, you can do the deed yourself, as long as you have a good screwdriver handy.

So, do we recommend this? We do.

The Blaupunkt 65-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV has a good screen and great sound. And it is not expensive. Sure, you’d get 65-inch TVs from other brands for lesser, but this one comes with Blaupunkt’s audio support, which is, obviously, pretty great. Blaupunkt is one of the OG audio guys, so you know you are going to get what you pay for.

